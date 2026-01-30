Politics & Law
Home Travel

Hà Nội launches tourism season with 'Get on Hanoi 2026'

January 30, 2026 - 10:14
'Get on Hà Nội 2026' programme features a variety of cultural and tourism activities. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội today launches its 2026 tourism season with the programme Get on Hà Nội 2026, scheduled to last until Sunday at the Tây Hồ Creative Cultural Space.

The Hà Nội Department of Tourism said the event will be held under the direction of the municipal People’s Committee and jointly organised by the department and Tây Hồ Ward authorities, with the participation of Gia Lai province and relevant agencies.

It will serve as a major opening event implementing Hà Nội's policy of developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector, while responding to the "Visit Việt Nam Year 2026" hosted by Gia Lai.

Under the theme Get on Hà Nội 2026 – A Green Journey, the programme is set to highlight the capital’s orientation towards tourism development associated with nature conservation, heritage preservation and sustainability.

Key highlights will include the opening ceremony and the official activation of Get on Hà Nội 2026, the introduction of more than 80 representative tourism products for 2026, and the announcement of three newly recognised tourist sites, including the Hà Nội Botanical Garden, Thiết Úng Fine Woodcraft Village and Thư Lâm tourism site in Đông Anh.

A wide range of cultural and tourism activities will be held throughout the three-day event, showcasing emerging tourism trends in Hà Nội, including eco-tourism, craft village tourism, cultural tourism, community-based tourism and green tourism.

Hà Nội's green tourism products will be introduced at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo

On Saturday, the programme Mông New Year in the City 2026 will recreate the Mông ethnic people's traditional New Year celebrations in the heart of the capital, featuring the Gầu Tào Festival, cultural contests, talk shows, folk games, cuisine and themed cultural spaces..

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Gia Lai Tourism Day in Hà Nội will introduce Gia Lai’s tourism potential and the Visit Việt NamYear 2026's activities through exhibitions, cuisine, traditional crafts and performances.

Get on Hà Nội 2026 is not only the opening event of the capital’s tourism season but also a milestone affirming Hà Nội's commitment to green, sustainable and responsible tourism development, while strengthening tourism linkages and promoting the city as a safe, friendly and attractive destination. — VNA/VNS

Travel

New Year's adventure awaits: explore Nghệ An in 2026

As the four-day New Year’s holiday approaches, an exhilarating opportunity beckons for adventurers seeking unforgettable journeys and enriching experiences. Nghệ An is alive with excitement, offering everything from spectacular new year celebrations to captivating cultural and natural treasures.
Travel

Cherry blossom season in Đà lạt

This year’s cherry blossom season has arrived early, transforming Đà Lạt into a landscape of vibrant pink. From local residents to travellers from afar, visitors all enjoy the pleasant atmosphere and the splendid flowers all around the area.
Travel

Mù Cang Chải is blooming

With the wild peach flowers (Tớ Dày) in bloom, dotting the mountain peaks with pink, it’s the best time to visit the highlands of Mù Cang Chải in Lào Cai province.
Travel

Climbing history at Hà Nội's Flag Tower

A newly launched tour is offering visitors a rare chance to climb Hà Nội’s iconic Flag Tower, a symbol that has stood at the heart of the capital for more than two centuries. The tower reveals sweeping views, deep historical layers and a powerful sense of national pride, making it a compelling stop for visitors eager to connect with the capital’s past.
Travel

Phình Hồ's tourism ambassador

With millions of views on TikTok, a young Mông man is using social media to promote his hometown, helping boost local tourism and bring clean agricultural products to wider markets.
Travel

Conquering the majestic Pù Luông Peak

With its cascading waterfalls, crystal-clear streams and lush forests teeming with diverse flora and fauna, Pù Luông is increasingly being recognised as a premier trekking destination - an exhilarating blend of adventure, nature and personal growth.

