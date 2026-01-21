Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Việt Nam back on court to defend futsal crown

January 21, 2026 - 11:30
Players have returned to training to prepare for their title-defending campaign at the Southeast Asian Women’s Futsal Championship in Thailand in late February.

Futsal

 

Vietnamese players train in HCM City to prepare for the Southeast Asian Women's Futsal Championship 2026 in Thailand. — Photos courtesy of VFF

HCM CITY — Việt Nam are back on court and back to business as players return to training to prepare for their title-defending campaign at the Southeast Asian Women’s Futsal Championship, scheduled for late February in Thailand.

Coach Nguyễn Đình Hoàng has called up 20 players, many of whom featured in the squad that won the 33rd SEA Games title, including Trần Thi Thùy Trang, K’Thủa, Nguyễn Phương Anh, Lê Thị Thanh Ngân, Vũ Thị Hoa and Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh.

The squad also includes several new faces who impressed with strong performances in the national championship.

Hoàng said the newcomers were a valuable addition to areas of weakness in the current team and urged them to train proactively, integrate quickly with their teammates and gain a clear understanding of the team’s playing style.

Following the draw on January 19, Việt Nam, ranked world No.11, were placed in Group B alongside No.38 Myanmar, No.69 the Philippines and No.66 Australia. Group A includes No.8 Thailand, No.18 Indonesia and No.21 Malaysia.

The tournament will be played from February 24 to March 2 at Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals

 

Coach Nguyễn Đình Hoàng aims to win step by step before the championship title.

Coach Hoàng said being drawn in a four-team group made the task tougher for his side, as they would play one more match than teams in the other group. He added that all rivals have made remarkable progress in recent times.

“Myanmar and the Philippines showed their development through the December SEA Games. Despite their world ranking, Australia are regarded a strong rival who can challenge us in this championship,” Hoàng said.

He said Việt Nam’s initial target was to secure a place in the knockout round before turning their focus to defending the title.

In 2024, Việt Nam defeated a powerful Thailand 2-1 to lift the championship trophy.

As reigning champions and SEA Games holders, Việt Nam remain the leading candidates for the top position this year. — VNS

futsal AFF championship Fair Play Award

see also

More on this story

Sports

Vietnamese youth take chess to new heights with smart technology

This chess tournament underscored the vital role that technology is playing in education and sports today. By introducing the ChessUp V2 smart chessboard, the event ushered in a fresh perspective on school chess, effectively enhancing training quality and competition in Việt Nam's intellectual sports scene.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom