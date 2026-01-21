Việt Nam back on court to defend futsal crown

Futsal

HCM CITY — Việt Nam are back on court and back to business as players return to training to prepare for their title-defending campaign at the Southeast Asian Women’s Futsal Championship, scheduled for late February in Thailand.

Coach Nguyễn Đình Hoàng has called up 20 players, many of whom featured in the squad that won the 33rd SEA Games title, including Trần Thi Thùy Trang, K’Thủa, Nguyễn Phương Anh, Lê Thị Thanh Ngân, Vũ Thị Hoa and Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh.

The squad also includes several new faces who impressed with strong performances in the national championship.

Hoàng said the newcomers were a valuable addition to areas of weakness in the current team and urged them to train proactively, integrate quickly with their teammates and gain a clear understanding of the team’s playing style.

Following the draw on January 19, Việt Nam, ranked world No.11, were placed in Group B alongside No.38 Myanmar, No.69 the Philippines and No.66 Australia. Group A includes No.8 Thailand, No.18 Indonesia and No.21 Malaysia.

The tournament will be played from February 24 to March 2 at Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals

Coach Hoàng said being drawn in a four-team group made the task tougher for his side, as they would play one more match than teams in the other group. He added that all rivals have made remarkable progress in recent times.

“Myanmar and the Philippines showed their development through the December SEA Games. Despite their world ranking, Australia are regarded a strong rival who can challenge us in this championship,” Hoàng said.

He said Việt Nam’s initial target was to secure a place in the knockout round before turning their focus to defending the title.

In 2024, Việt Nam defeated a powerful Thailand 2-1 to lift the championship trophy.

As reigning champions and SEA Games holders, Việt Nam remain the leading candidates for the top position this year. — VNS