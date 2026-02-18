Bodies of two teenagers recovered after drowning in Lâm Đồng

LÂM ĐỒNG — The bodies of two teenagers who went missing in a drowning incident at Cà Giang Dyke in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng were recovered at noon on Wednesday.

At around 3.30pm on Tuesday, the first day of the Lunar New Year, three teenagers, all born in 2009, went to the dyke area in Hồng Sơn Commune to play.

While swimming, two of them were swept underwater. The third managed to reach the shore and alerted nearby residents.

By the time locals arrived, the two victims had disappeared beneath the surface.

Upon receiving the report, the provincial Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue Police Division dispatched vehicles and dozens of officers and personnel to the scene, coordinating search and rescue efforts with local authorities and residents.

Rescue teams deployed boats, life buoys and nets to cordon off and thoroughly search suspected areas.

The operation was hampered by the dyke’s wide expanse and high, deep water levels. — VNS