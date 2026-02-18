Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Health authorities order nationwide recall of 131 cosmetic products over manufacturing violations

February 18, 2026 - 14:32
Health authorities have ordered a nationwide recall of 131 cosmetic products manufactured by Vincos Vietnam Cosmetics Production JSC after inspectors found the company’s factory failed to meet legally required production standards.

 

An exterior view of the cosmetics manufacturing plant of Vincos Vietnam Cosmetics Production JSC in Hà Nội. — Photo courtesy of the company

HCM CITY — Health authorities have ordered a nationwide recall of 131 cosmetic products manufactured by Vincos Vietnam Cosmetics Production JSC after inspectors found the company’s factory failed to meet legally required production standards.

The recall was announced on Wednesday by the Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health following an inspection of the company’s manufacturing facility in Phú Cát Commune on the outskirts of Hà Nội.

According to the regulator, the plant did not comply with conditions required for cosmetic manufacturing, despite previously having been granted certification of eligibility.

Authorities did not immediately disclose specific technical violations but said the deficiencies were serious enough to warrant a suspension of circulation and mandatory recall.

The 131 affected products span a wide range of everyday personal care items, including facial cleansers, serums, toners, moisturisers, body washes, sunscreens, deodorant sprays and intimate hygiene gels. 

The official recall list also names the organisations and individuals responsible for placing the products on the market. 

The Drug Administration has instructed Vincos Vietnam and related distributors to notify all distribution points and users, retrieve all non-compliant batches and carry out destruction procedures in accordance with regulations.

A report detailing the recall and disposal process must be submitted to the authority by March 3.

Provincial and municipal health departments nationwide have been ordered to inform retailers and service providers to immediately halt the sale and use of the 131 products and return them to suppliers.

Local regulators, particularly in major urban centres such as Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Hải Phòng and Cần Thơ, have been tasked with closely supervising the recall and strictly handling any violations.

Monitoring results must be reported back to the national regulator by March 18.

This is one of the largest cosmetic recalls in Việt Nam in recent years and underscores tightening oversight of manufacturing standards in the country’s fast-growing beauty and personal care market. — VNS 

 

see also

More on this story

Society

First cruises usher in upbeat Lunar New Year tourism season

More than 4,500 international and domestic travellers arrived at Hạ Long International Cruise Port on the first day of the Lunar New Year (Tết), giving an early boost to what authorities anticipate will be a breakthrough year for tourism in the heritage province.
Society

New year, stronger ties

As the Lunar New Year begins, ambassadors from Colombia, Brazil and Cuba share their reflections on the special Tết holiday, cultural connections and the growing ties between their countries and Việt Nam. From the symbolic strength of the horse to expanding economic and cultural cooperation, they send heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity and new beginnings.
Society

Welcoming the Year of Bính Ngọ in the colours of traditional culture

In the very first moments of the Year of Bính Ngọ, as fireworks lit up the sky, residents of the capital gathered to welcome the arrival of spring. Right after the stroke of midnight on Lunar New Year’s Eve, many traditional customs were continued as a way of sending wishes for a peaceful and fortunate year ahead.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom