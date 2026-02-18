Health authorities order nationwide recall of 131 cosmetic products over manufacturing violations

HCM CITY — Health authorities have ordered a nationwide recall of 131 cosmetic products manufactured by Vincos Vietnam Cosmetics Production JSC after inspectors found the company’s factory failed to meet legally required production standards.

The recall was announced on Wednesday by the Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health following an inspection of the company’s manufacturing facility in Phú Cát Commune on the outskirts of Hà Nội.

According to the regulator, the plant did not comply with conditions required for cosmetic manufacturing, despite previously having been granted certification of eligibility.

Authorities did not immediately disclose specific technical violations but said the deficiencies were serious enough to warrant a suspension of circulation and mandatory recall.

The 131 affected products span a wide range of everyday personal care items, including facial cleansers, serums, toners, moisturisers, body washes, sunscreens, deodorant sprays and intimate hygiene gels.

The official recall list also names the organisations and individuals responsible for placing the products on the market.

The Drug Administration has instructed Vincos Vietnam and related distributors to notify all distribution points and users, retrieve all non-compliant batches and carry out destruction procedures in accordance with regulations.

A report detailing the recall and disposal process must be submitted to the authority by March 3.

Provincial and municipal health departments nationwide have been ordered to inform retailers and service providers to immediately halt the sale and use of the 131 products and return them to suppliers.

Local regulators, particularly in major urban centres such as Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Hải Phòng and Cần Thơ, have been tasked with closely supervising the recall and strictly handling any violations.

Monitoring results must be reported back to the national regulator by March 18.

This is one of the largest cosmetic recalls in Việt Nam in recent years and underscores tightening oversight of manufacturing standards in the country’s fast-growing beauty and personal care market. — VNS