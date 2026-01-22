Khoa sets swimming record, Phượng lifts gold medal in Para Games

ASEAN Para Games

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese athletes continued to shine at the 13th ASEAN Para Games, making waves with gold medals and record-breaking swims on day two of competition on January 22 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Võ Huỳnh Anh Khoa claimed his second gold medal in the men’s 100m backstroke S7-S8 event, clocking 1:12.94 to set a new Games record. He finished ahead of Singhmanon Parchara of Thailand and Gawilan Ernie of the Philippines.

On January 21, Khoa also topped the podium in the men’s 400m freestyle S8. It marked Việt Nam’s second swimming record at the Games.

The first was set by Vi Thị Hằng, who won the women’s 50m backstroke S6-7 in a time of 45.63sec on January 21.

After two days of competition, Vietnamese swimmers have collected seven gold medals and remain in action across several events later on January 22 and in the following days.

In powerlifting, Đặng Thị Linh Phượng claimed gold in the women’s 50kg class with a 97kg lift on her second attempt. Ni Nengah Widiasih of Indonesia finished second with 88kg, followed by Achele Guion of the Philippines with 85kg.

It marked Việt Nam’s second gold medal in the sport.

Legend Lê Văn Công faced no challenge as he defended his title in the men’s 49kg category. Despite a shoulder injury, the world record holder lifted 178kg, one kilogramme more than Hadi A of Indonesia and 63kg more than third-placed Butprom Boonyang of the hosts. — VNS