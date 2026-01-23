Việt Nam look to overcome Malaysia with strong home support

Football

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese national football team will have a strategic advantage against Malaysia in the final match of Group F of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers.

The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) aims to hold the match at Thiên Trường Stadium in Ninh Bình Province on March 31. They have requested approval from the Ninh Bình Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to host the match at 7pm.

If approved, Thiên Trường will provide a crucial 'strategic advantage' for the Vietnamese team in this vital qualifying match. Notably, it is the home stadium for several players, including Nguyễn Văn Vĩ, Nguyễn Văn Toàn, and especially Nguyễn Xuân Son, who is expected to play a key role in the attack.

The home advantage is critical as Việt Nam seek a large-margin victory against Malaysia to secure qualification. Meanwhile, Malaysian football faces potential sanctions from FIFA and AFC over illegal player naturalisation, though no final decisions have been made.

This decision to hold the match in Ninh Bình is seen as a timely morale boost. For Xuân Son, it’s a chance to affirm his value in the national team jersey, helping the 'Golden Star Warriors' achieve their goal in the qualifiers.

Việt Nam finished second in their group after five matches, with four wins and one loss, including a 0-4 defeat to Malaysia in the first leg at Bukit Jalil Stadium in June 2025. Only the top team from the group will qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup finals.

This is part of the reason why the VFF chose Thiên Trường Stadium, known for its passionate atmosphere, to host the match. With fan support, it’s expected to boost the morale of coach Kim Sang-sik and his team in this crucial bout.

In the March training camp, coach Kim will likely call up several U23 players, including goalkeeper Trung Kiên, centre-back Nhật Minh, midfielder Xuân Bắc, and striker Đình Bắc, alongside the naturalised players Đỗ Phi Long and Đỗ Hoàng Hên.

With the strong return of Xuân Son over the past two months, the national team are expected to have the strength needed to defeat Malaysia. — VNS