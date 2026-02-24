Passenger boat driver detained in Thác Bà Lake sinking that killed six people

LÀO CAI — The Investigation Police Agency of Lào Cai Provincial Police has issued a decision to initiate criminal proceedings in the case of a waterway traffic accident on Thác Bà Lake.

The boat driver, Triệu Văn Nội, 31, residing in Cảm Nhân Commune, the northern province of Lào Cai, has been placed in temporary detention on the charge of “violating regulations on the operation of inland waterway transport vehicles”.

According to the investigation, on February 21, Nội was hired to operate motorised boat registration number YB-0876H, carrying 22 people from Yên Bình Commune to Cảm Nhân Commune of Lào Cai Province.

Upon reaching the Làng Cạn Hamlet area in Bảo Ái Commune, the boat collided with a stone-carrying vessel bearing registration number YB-0919, operated by Nguyễn Văn Thâm, 42, residing in Cảm Nhân Commune, which was travelling from Lục Yên Commune towards Yên Bình Commune.

As a result, the passenger vessel sank, leaving six people of the same family dead.

The investigation determined that Nội had operated the boat carrying more people than permitted, which was only 12.

He also failed to give way to a vessel with a larger engine capacity while operating a lower-capacity engine, in violation of the Inland Waterway Traffic Law, causing serious consequences.

Based on the collected evidence, on February 23, the Lào Cai Provincial Police issued an order to detain Nội for the offence of “violating regulations on the operation of inland waterway transport vehicles” under the Criminal Code.

The case is continuing to be investigated and handled in accordance with the law.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on Monday also led a Government delegation to visit and offer support to families of victims.

At the homes of four bereaved families, the Deputy PM and other members of the delegation offered incense to pay homage to the deceased and provided financial support to the families who lost their loved ones.

He also asked the local Party committee, authorities, and mass organisations to continue supporting the affected families, helping them surmount immediate difficulties and gradually restore normality.

Earlier, PM Phạm Minh Chính issued an official dispatch under which he requested the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Construction, and the provincial People’s Committee to coordinate response efforts, address the consequences of the accident, and provide timely support to the affected families. — VNS