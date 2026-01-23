VGA drives growth in junior golf with Hanwha Life launch

Golf

HÀ NỘI — Young golfers are set to sharpen their swing and aim higher as the Việt Nam Golf Association on January 23 launched the Hanwha Life–VGA Junior Tour 2026, a system designed to give emerging talent the chance to step up their game.

After three years since its first edition, the VGA Junior Tour has established itself as an important platform for players aged from under-8 to under-18, helping develop high-quality golfers who may go on to represent Việt Nam on the international stage.

The tour also provides a fair and professional competitive environment, alongside long-term development pathways for talented players.

In 2025, the VGA Junior Tour featured eight events held across all three regions of the country. Notably, the final leg was opened to international players, a move aimed at raising the tour’s standard and overall quality.

In 2026, six Tier 1 events, the highest level of professional junior tours, will be staged. The VGA has also decided to expand the sponsorship and scoring system for junior golf tournaments organised by local golf associations, golf courses and clubs.

The tournaments are expected to move gradually closer to international standards, with the participation of athletes from the Asia-Pacific region to boost competitiveness and quality.

The opening event is scheduled for March 6-8, while the final tournament will take place on December 26-27, with venues to be confirmed later.

At the launch ceremony, the VGA also introduced Hanwha Life as the title sponsor of the series.

“Hanwha Life’s partnership is a crucial boost for the VGA Junior Tour as it enters a new, more professional and integrated phase of development. This provides the foundation for us to continue nurturing the next generation of golfers in Việt Nam,” said VGA General Secretary Vũ Nguyên.

In response, Hwang Jun Hwan, chairman of the Board of Members and general director of Hanwha Life Vietnam, said: “We want to join hands with the VGA to elevate Việt Nam’s national junior golf tournament system, from organisational quality and professional standards to the competition experience, so that golf becomes an inspiring sport and more young people can access and engage with it from an early age.

“In the long term, we aim to identify, select and sponsor professional training programmes for young talents in line with international standards, contributing to the development of a strong pool of athletes for the national team and preparing them for a pathway to top-level and professional competition in the future.”

Established in Việt Nam in 2008, Hanwha Life Vietnam is one of the life insurance companies with strong financial capacity and a network of more than 140 customer service offices nationwide. — VNS