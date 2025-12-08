Việt Nam, Malaysia team up to save sailors in distress off Malaysian waters

HÀ NỘI — Maritime search and rescue units of Việt Nam and Malaysia have coordinated to promptly rescue a foreign cargo vessel in distress in Malaysian waters, saving all 15 crew members on board.

This is the second time this year that the Việt Nam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (Việt Nam MRCC) has cooperated with the Malaysian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (Malaysia MRCC) in conducting such an operation in Malaysian waters.

In the latest case, St. Kitts & Nevis-flagged cargo ship KAYO, carrying clay, was en route from Malaysia’s Lumut Port to Hòn Gai in Việt Nam’s Quảng Ninh Province. The ship had 15 crew members on board, comprising 13 Vietnamese, one Indian, and one Bangladeshi national.

On the night of December 5, when the vessel was about 65 nautical miles east of the Malaysian coast, KAYO listed 15 degrees to starboard and became unstable. The captain immediately sent out a distress call requesting urgent assistance. At the time of the incident, the area was experiencing northeasterly winds of level 4–5 (5.5-10.7 km/h) and waves 1–2 metres high.

Upon receiving the mayday message, Việt Nam MRCC contacted Malaysia MRCC and requested urgent support to ensure safety for the KAYO crew.

Responding promptly, Malaysia MRCC deployed the KM SEBATIK coast guard vessel, which quickly arrived at the scene, rescued all crew members, and escorted the distressed vessel to the anchorage area near Kemaman Port, Malaysia. All sailors are safe and in stable health.

On January 11, both sides coordinated to successfully rescue 18 Vietnamese crew members from the Vietnamese-flagged vessel Dolphin 18 after it encountered an incident in Malaysian waters. — VNA/VNS