Youthful energy drives record participation at Techcombank HCM City marathon

Marathon

HCM CITY — Setting the pace for a landmark sporting week, the Techcombank HCM City International Marathon officially opened on December 5, giving a running start to 23,000 athletes in its eighth season.

As one of the city’s signature sporting events, this year’s marathon is a highlight activity within the 2025 HCM City Tourism Week, contributing to advancing the city’s vision of integrating tourism with sports and culture: key pillars in the strategy to position the city as a global megacity of the future.

This year, the race once again affirms its position as Việt Nam’s largest running event, bringing together over 23,000 athletes from 81 countries and territories. The scale reflects impressive growth with total participation projected to increase by more than 30 per cent compared to the 2024 edition.

“The Techcombank HCM City International Marathon clearly reflects the city’s vision of building a city of healthy citizens, where community sports gradually become an integral part of daily life," says Nguyễn Nam Nhân, deputy director of the Department of Culture and Sports.

"Over seven editions, the race has inspired a spirit of training, perseverance and aspiration, helping cultivate a united and energetic community. This foundation enables HCM City to continue promoting active lifestyles across all age groups, ensuring that the message ‘Run for a Greater Việt Nam’ becomes familiar and deeply rooted in the everyday lives of our people.”

The official race day will take place on December 7. Athletes will compete across four distances of 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km, passing through 17 of the city’s most iconic landmarks including the Independence Palace, Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon, Ba Son Bridge and the Saigon Central Post Office along with modern riverside boulevards.

Top Vietnamese and international athletes including Nguyễn Văn Lai, Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ, Đặng Anh Quyết, Edwin Kiptoo, Lilan Kennedy and Birehan Marta promise an exciting and highly competitive race day which will be broadcast live on HTV Sports and streamed across HTV and Techcombank’s digital platforms.

Particularly significant is the debut of the Việt Nam Marathon Record Challenge, offering the highest prize purse in the country to motivate Vietnamese athletes to reach new performance milestones.

On December 6, the KIDS RUN will take place at The Global City, welcoming more than 1,200 young participants aged 5 to 14 across two distances of 1.5km and 3km.

Notably, the virtual run Run for the Future of Vietnamese Children has attracted over 21,000 participants, generating more than 440,000 valid kilometres and contributing over VNĐ4.2 billion to the Chạm Yêu Thương Fund, helping to create transformative opportunities for communities in need.

“Looking back on eight years of organising the race, we are proud that the Techcombank HCM City International Marathon has become a symbol of endurance and the pursuit of human potential, a place where every stride spreads a healthier lifestyle and inspires a positive spirit across the community," says Rob Zamacona, general manager of event organiser Sunrise Event Vietnam.

The 2025 edition continues to uphold these values by supporting communities affected by storms, funds and associations for children and poor patients among others.

Alongside the marathon activities, a wide range of tourism and shopping promotions have been introduced to enhance the experience for athletes and visitors. These include dining and shopping activities and cultural performances and art shows.

“For nearly a decade, the Techcombank HCM City International Marathon has served as a flagship annual sporting event of the city, building a community that is healthier, more confident and more prosperous. The marathon has helped cultivate a culture of regular exercise, enhance the physical strength of the Vietnamese people and elevate many of our athletes onto the world stage,” says Thái Minh Diễm Tú, Chief Marketing Officer of Techcombank. VNS