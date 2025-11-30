Huế University win National University Championship's football tournament

HÀ NỘI — Huế University footballers celebrated long into the night after winning the National University Championship for the first time in ten years on November 29 in Hà Nội.

The central region side defeated two-time champions the University of Pedagogy of Sports Hà Nội 8-7 in a penalty shootout after the final ended 1-1 at the Hà Nội University of Science and Technology's stadium.

Hồ Duy Tân put Huế University ahead on the stroke of half time but the University of Pedagogy of Sports Hà Nội levelled in the 62nd minute when Đức Dương headed home from a corner.

Both two sides created several threatening opportunities but none could be converted into a goal.

In the spot kicks, players of both teams managed to score four out of their five shots, forcing the shoot-out into 'sudden-death'.

While Huế University's Xuân Khánh successfully blocked another shot, custodian Tuấn Đức of University of Pedagogy of Sports Hà Nội failed to save the last penalty.

Huế University won the prestigious trophy and walked away with a prize of VNĐ80 million.

Ten years ago, they beat Tôn Đức Thắng University 3-1 to top the podium for the first time.

The team also scored a hattrick of titles as Tân was voted MVP of the tournament; his teammate Khánh best goalkeeper; and Trịnh Xuân Hồng best coach.

The University of Pedagogy of Sports Hà Nội took silver and striker Vũ Việt Hoàng was top scorer with seven goals.

Hà Nội's Thủy Lợi University and HCM City University of Technology and Education shared third place while Hà Nội University of Science and Technology won the Fair Play Award.

The 2025 TV360 Cup was part of the NUC system chaired by the Ministry of Education and Training, in coordination with the Việt Nam University and Professional Sports Association and Vietcontent. VNS