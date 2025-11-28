Việt Nam's baseball team prepare for SEA Games challenge

SEA Games

HCM CITY — Việt Nam's baseball team are looking to knock it out of the park by winning a gold medal at the upcoming 33rd SEA Games, as the sport returns to the regional tournament for the first time since 2019.

The team will be sending a total of 35 players to the competition. They will participate in both the traditional baseball format and the new Baseball5 format, which features just five players per side.

Out of these categories, the five-player team have the best chance of bringing home the gold — an ambitious goal, since Việt Nam have previously only made it to fourth place at the SEA Games in 2011.

To bolster the players' determination, the Việt Nam Baseball and Softball Federation (VBSF) held a send-off ceremony for the Vietnamese baseball team on Tuesday afternoon in HCM City.

During the ceremony, VBSF Vice President and head of the Vietnamese baseball team at the Games Hoàng Trung Kiên emphasised the significance of the occasion, noting the aspiration and fighting spirit of Vietnamese baseball on the journey to achieve regional recognition.

"I believe the Vietnamese baseball team will compete with confidence and unity, delivering results that meet our fans' expectations. I hope each player will act as an ambassador, showcasing Việt Nam's image on the regional stage," he said.

Meanwhile, player Ngô Đức Thuy expressed the team's resolve to compete fiercely for their national flag, especially as baseball returns to the SEA Games after several years.

He acknowledged the challenges ahead, but highlighted the team's solidarity and the support from leaders and fans as crucial motivation for their participation in this prestigious event.

A longtime supporter of Vietnamese baseball, Lý Đại Nghĩa, shared his pride in the sport's development.

"Through this 33rd SEA Games, I hope baseball in Việt Nam will grow stronger and gain wider recognition," he said.

To enhance their performance at the SEA Games, the Vietnamese baseball team recently received a US$500,000 sponsorship from Sun Seven Stars Investment Group in the US.

This partnership is vital for improving the team's professionalím and supporting long-term baseball growth in Việt Nam.

To prepare for the Games, the team undertook meticulous preparations, including a two-week training trip to South Korea in July.

The team plan to continue to train in Việt Nam before heading to Thailand on December 3. VNS