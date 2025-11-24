Unanswered questions on the laborious win over Laos

Anh Đức

Before Việt Nam’s match against Laos last Thursday, most of the chatter in the media surrounded Malaysia’s ongoing controversy and a looming ban that could open the door for the Golden Star Warriors.

But a less-than-convincing 2-0 win against underdogs Laos showed that aside from Malaysia, there are two other teams in the group – and neither is a walk in the park.

South Korean coach Kim Sang-sik’s men, despite getting ahead through Nguyễn Xuân Son in the 68th minute, found themselves in a troubling rhythm. Laos defended with discipline, sat deep and allowed little space. Việt Nam registered 25 shots, with 10 on target but only two converted. The opener came from a penalty, and the second from a late mistake by the home side.

At first glance, three points away from home may satisfy column inches – but for Việt Nam, the lessons beneath the surface matter more. The first half passed without significant breakthroughs. Laos packed nine outfield players inside the box and pressed the full-backs. Việt Nam’s attempts ranged from predictable wing-play to hurried shots. Midfield transitions lacked fluidity.

The second half brought changes. Kim replaced four players after the break, including Son himself. The revamp injected energy, yet the breakthrough felt overdue. The penalty arrived when a cross led to a handball. Son converted, his comeback goal after 10 months out. Then in a later television moment, a sublime overhead kick by Tuấn Hải sealed the win deep in stoppage time.

So why does this win whisper rather than roar? Because performance matters as much as result. Kim acknowledged it himself – despite the clean sheet and victory, the team “did not meet requirements.”

There are advantages worth noting. A clean sheet away from home, in a pressured qualifier, is no small feat. Slowly recovering star Son scoring again gives morale a boost. The win brings crucial points in the race towards Asian Cup 2027 qualification. But let’s not cloud the reality: the display was laboured.

These moments highlight a truth: in regional competitions, matches against lower-ranked opponents often decide destiny just as much as clashes between giants. If Việt Nam carry the same lack of sharpness into March’s showdown with Malaysia, the result may hinge not on scandal or rivals’ penalties, but on the Golden Star Warriors’ own ability to deliver.

So here’s what needs focus: finishing. Twenty-five shots and three goals in two recent qualifiers (including the 3-1 win over Nepal) show that the attackers are creating chances, but not converting them consistently. Defensive error rates remain higher than ideal for a team with continental ambitions. And tactical flexibility – the capacity to break a packed defence without over-reliance on wings or misfiring strikers – remains a short-term priority.

Fans will ask whether Malaysia’s external issues matter. They spin a narrative: 'If Malaysia get points docked, we’re in.' But relying on another team’s fate is risky. For Việt Nam to genuinely deserve the qualifiers, they must bring form, not fate.

Ultimately, the win against Laos is a doorway. But the room beyond remains unfinished. Việt Nam earned three points. Now they must demand three-star performances. Not for the scoreboard alone, but for the legacy they chase. A win that whispers can become a roar – but only if promises give way to purpose. — VNS