NA chairman urges journalists to reflect legislature's strategic vision

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has urged journalists to maintain professional dedication, responsibility, and integrity, providing objective and multi-dimensional coverage of all aspects of life to ensure that the NA's decisions embody a strategic vision.

Addressing the fourth Diên Hồng Awards honouring journalistic works on the NA and People’s Councils in Hà Nội on Thursday, which was part of activities celebrating the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s first general election of deputies to the NA (1946-2026), Mẫn emphasised that 2025 was marked by a series of crucial decisions creating a historic turning point for the Party and the State, all aimed at fostering the country’s rapid and sustainable development and the well-being and happiness of the people.

Despite numerous challenges from natural disasters and floods, and global uncertainties, Việt Nam maintained macro-economic stability, controlled inflation, advanced social and cultural development, improved living standards, strengthened defence and security, expanded international integration and advanced foreign relations, and unprecedented progress in anti-corruption, and Party and political system building, the top legislator said.

He highlighted significant accomplishments made by the NA in the year, saying that the legislature continued to build on and innovate its organisation and operations, responding swiftly to practical requirements. It reviewed, debated, and approved a substantial workload and, for the first time, successfully held forums on law-making and supervision activities, demonstrating a strong shift in legislative mindset and legal enforcement.

The NA and its agencies have accelerated digital transformation and applied information technology and artificial intelligence in their work, producing initial practical results, the top legislator noted.

He commended the organisation of the awards, saying that it drew strong participation from the journalism community, featuring meticulously crafted, innovative works that have made a wide-reaching impact on society and garnered public attention and support.

The NA leader expressed his confidence that in 2026, journalists will continue to uphold their responsibility, report objectively and from multiple perspectives, accompany the NA in conveying its activities promptly and comprehensively, and identify shortcomings in law-making and legal enforcement to help people-elected agencies operate more effectively and efficiently.

He urged the press to actively promote the determination and energy within the Party, the public, and the armed forces in implementing the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution, the elections of deputies to the next NA and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure; and highlight reforms and innovations in the NA’s operations. — VNA/VNS