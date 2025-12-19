Manulife donates over VNĐ1 billion to support flood victims in central and central highlands

A representative of Manulife Vietnam presented the donation to the Vietnam Red Cross Society. — Photo courtesy of the company

HCM CITY — Manulife has donated more than VNĐ1 billion (over US$38,000) to help communities in the Central and Central Highlands regions recover from the aftermath of the historic floods that struck in November 2025, reinforcing its support for those rebuilding their lives.

The contribution was raised over 10 days, from November 21 to 30, through donations from Manulife employees, agents and consultants across the company’s distribution channels, together with matching funds from the Manulife Group.

The full amount has been transferred to the Vietnam Red Cross Society to support post-flood relief activities in affected localities, helping ensure the aid is channelled transparently and effectively to those most in need.

Earlier, in October, Manulife contributed VNĐ1.5 billion to assist communities in northern Việt Nam impacted by storms and flooding, reaffirming the company’s continued commitment to disaster relief efforts across the country.

General Director of Manulife Vietnam Tina Nguyễn said recent consecutive natural disasters have caused heavy losses for many communities. She noted that through both financial donations and insurance benefit payments, the company hopes to provide timely and practical support to help affected people overcome difficulties and stabilise their lives.

Alongside relief activities, Manulife said it has been working closely with local agents to update information on customers impacted by natural disasters. The company has committed to prioritising the swift processing of insurance claims arising from affected areas, ensuring customers receive timely financial assistance during the recovery period. — VNS