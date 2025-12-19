EVN launches major power projects

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Electricity (EVN) on Friday launched and inaugurated a series of major power projects in a coordinated nationwide infrastructure push to mark the upcoming 14th National Congress of the Communist Party.

These projects span hydropower, wind and solar generation as well as power transmission.

Among the flagship projects inaugurated was the expanded Hòa Bình Hydropower Plant with a total installed capacity of 480MW per year and average annual output of about 488 million kWh.

Worth more than VNĐ9.2 trillion (US$350 million), the expanded project raises the combined capacity of the Hòa Bình hydropower complex to 2,400MW.

EVN also inaugurated the VNĐ4.9 trillion project supplying electricity from the national grid to Côn Đảo special zone. The 110-kV transmission project, stretching 103.7km including an undersea section, helps ensure stable power supply for the island and end its reliance on diesel generation.

In Khánh Hòa Province, EVN inaugurated the Phước Thái 2 solar power plant, with a capacity of 87.5MW (100MWp) and total investment of VNĐ1.5 trillion. The plant is expected to generate nearly 169 million kWh annually and contribute to the expansion of clean energy supply.

In addition, EVN broke ground on two wind power projects, including the Hướng Phùng 1 wind farm in Quảng Trị Province, with a capacity of 30MW and investment of about VNĐ1.13 trillion, and phase two of the Công Hải 1 wind project in Khánh Hòa Province, with a capacity of 25MW and investment of nearly VNĐ940 billion.

Both wind projects are scheduled for commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2026 and are expected to add more than 160 million kWh of renewable electricity annually to the national grid.

EVN said the coordinated launch of energy projects underscores Việt Nam’s efforts to strengthen energy security, diversify power sources and accelerate its transition toward cleaner and more sustainable energy. — VNS