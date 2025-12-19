Hải Phòng launches 13 infrastructure projects totalling $830 million

HẢI PHÒNG — The northern port city of Hải Phòng on December 19 held a ceremony to launch and inaugurate 13 major projects to mark the upcoming 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

Spanning transport, urban development, industry, logistics, health care and social welfare, the projects represent a combined investment of nearly VNĐ20 trillion (US$760 million), creating new momentum for the city’s development in the years to come.

Hải Phòng People’s Committee Chairman Lê Ngọc Châu noted that 2025 is a year of particular significance, marking the final year of the 2020–25 term and the anniversary of several major national events.

Despite persistent challenges, the city has recorded notable achievements, with economic growth estimated at 11.8 per cent, ranking second nationwide, as well as State budget revenue exceeding VNĐ187 trillion.

Hải Phòng also boasts total social investment surpassing VNĐ321 trillion, strong growth in import–export turnover and nearly 11,000 social housing units completed, as well as successfully hosting the ABAC 3 meeting, securing investment commitments worth more than $15.6 billion.

Key projects include grade-separated interchanges on major transport corridors.

The Nguyễn Trãi–Lê Hồng Phong interchange features a 440-metre underpass with six lanes, while the Lê Hồng Phong–Bùi Viện and Bùi Viện–Võ Nguyên Giáp interchanges combine underpasses and roundabouts, each with six lanes, helping ease inner-city congestion.

The city also inaugurated components of the Tràng Duệ Social Housing Project in An Dương Ward. With a total of 2,538 apartments and an investment of VNĐ1.6 trillion, 1,770 units have been completed and are ready for handover to workers.

Hải Phòng has launched a component of the Lào Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng railway project, involving station connectivity infrastructure and station plazas.

The entire railway, with total investment exceeding VNĐ203 trillion, is scheduled for completion by 2030 and is expected to play a strategic role in regional connectivity and logistics. — VNS