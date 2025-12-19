Cần Thơ inaugurates Cara River Park residential complex

CẦN THƠ — Amid nationwide momentum ahead of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, Cần Thơ City on December 19 inaugurated and launched several major projects across the city.

Among them was the inauguration of the Kim Cương Xanh–Cara River Park apartment complex, located in the Nam Cần Thơ Urban Area in Cái Răng Ward.

Developed by Cara Group with a total investment of more than VNĐ564 billion (about US$22.2 million), the project is considered a notable addition to the city’s modern urban landscape.

It comprises two 20-storey towers, offering 358 apartments with diverse internal amenities and high-quality finishing materials.

The architectural concept draws inspiration from the image of the “Pearl of Heaven”, symbolising harmony between nature and East Asian cultural values.

Representing the city’s leadership, Trần Văn Chính, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Cần Thơ City, said the project’s completion would create an architectural highlight while contributing to urban upgrading and modernisation.

He noted that the development would expand the supply of high-quality housing, meet growing accommodation needs and help improve residents’ living standards and asset values.

City leaders also stressed the importance of professional management and operation to ensure security, safety, environmental hygiene and a civilised living environment.

Relevant departments and local authorities were urged to coordinate closely to synchronise technical and social infrastructure in the surrounding area, maximising the project’s contribution to local socio-economic development.

The municipal government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the business community by maintaining a transparent and stable investment environment and promptly addressing difficulties during project implementation and operation.

According to Dương Quốc Thủy, chairman and general director of Cara Group, more than 90 per cent of the apartments have already been sold, marking a record absorption rate for high-end housing in Cần Thơ.

He said the project is now fully completed and ready for handover, contributing not only to housing supply but also to the city’s infrastructure development and architectural transformation.— VNS