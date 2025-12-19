Vietnam Airlines operates first commercial passenger flight to Long Thành International Airport

ĐỒNG NAI — The first commercial passenger flight to Long Thành International Airport in the southern province of Đồng Nai, operated by national carrier Vietnam Airlines, touched down safely on Friday, marking a major milestone in bringing Việt Nam’s most modern gateway airport into operation.

The flight, numbered VN1, was operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and completed its Hà Nội–Long Thành journey in just over two hours.

On board were Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình and nearly 100 passengers, the first to arrive at the newly built airport.

The successful landing of the wide-body aircraft further demonstrated the high level of preparation at Long Thành International Airport, as well as the effective coordination among relevant authorities and service providers.

Following an earlier technical flight on December 15, the event officially marked the start of commercial operations at the airport.

Taking place on December 19, alongside the inauguration of several national key infrastructure projects, the flight saw Vietnam Airlines become the first carrier to transport passengers to Long Thành. The occasion opened a new chapter for civil aviation operations at the airport and underscored the airline’s pioneering role in the sector.

The event holds particular significance in establishing the new airport as a modern national aviation hub. As the national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines is expected to continue playing a core role in developing flight networks and enhancing domestic and international connectivity through Long Thành.

According to Lê Hồng Hà, President and CEO of Vietnam Airlines, the inaugural passenger flight represents more than a new operational journey for the airline.

“This flight is an important milestone in the modernisation of Việt Nam’s aviation infrastructure. As the national airline, we are proud to accompany the launch of this new gateway airport, helping to improve service quality and create stronger connectivity for the country,” he said.

Alongside the first passenger flight to Long Thành, Vietnam Airlines has also launched new routes linking HCM City with Copenhagen and Hà Nội with Cebu, while resuming operations at Vinh Airport.

The carrier has officially introduced in-flight internet services and opened new Lotus Lounge and check-in lounge facilities at airports including Vinh and Cam Ranh, demonstrating its proactive approach to enhancing customer service, particularly during the year-end peak travel season.

Vietnam Airlines expects the continued modernisation, expansion and construction of airports across the country to usher in a new era for passenger experience in Việt Nam.

With upgraded infrastructure, optimised processes and elevated service standards, the airline aims to further strengthen its position on the regional and global aviation map. — VNS