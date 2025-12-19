Phú Quốc to break ground on $341m urban light rail line

AN GIANG — As Phú Quốc accelerates preparations to host the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in 2027, a major transport project that aims to reshape mobility on the island, is set to move from blueprint to reality.

The An Giang Provincial People’s Committee and Sun Group will break ground on Phú Quốc’s first urban light rail transit (LRT) line on Friday (December 19), with a total investment of nearly VNĐ9 trillion (US$341.7 million).

The project is positioned as one of the most critical pieces of infrastructure for Phú Quốc as the island city prepares to host APEC 2027.

In its first phase, the LRT will be developed under a build–operate–transfer (BOT) model, with Sun Group as the investor. Construction is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027, allowing the system to be put into operation ahead of APEC 2027.

The nearly 18-kilometre line will run parallel to the 10-lane provincial road DT975. Together, the two projects will directly connect Phú Quốc International Airport with the APEC Boulevard, leading to the APEC Conference and Exhibition Centre and ensuring smooth connectivity for major international events.

Designed to operate at speeds of 70–100 kph with a capacity of 4,500 passengers per hour, the LRT system follows smart transport standards to optimise both travel time and operational efficiency. Of the total length, 0.78km will be elevated, 14.81km will run at ground level and 2km will be underground.

The line will include six stations, five at ground level and one underground station at the APEC conference centre. The airport station will serve as the starting point, while the terminal station, with a width of eight metres, is designed to accommodate large passenger volumes. Intermediate stations will feature six-metre-wide plazas tailored to the functional needs of each area.

Located within the airport parking area, the airport station will allow passengers quick and convenient access. All other stations will be equipped with underground pedestrian passages linking both sides of the road, integrating stairways, escalators and lifts for people with disabilities. This design enhances passenger safety while reflecting the city’s goal of building a civilised, international-standard public transport system.

Sun Group is among the largest infrastructure investors in Phú Quốc. Prior to the LRT project, the conglomerate received approval to invest in the expansion of Phú Quốc International Airport to raise capacity to 50 million passengers annually, as well as the APEC Conference and Exhibition Centre and a multi-purpose performance venue.

The LRT is expected to ease mounting traffic pressure on the island. In recent years, a steady surge in visitor numbers has led to localised congestion along key arterial roads, particularly during peak periods.

According to Sun Group representatives, the LRT will serve as a backbone transport corridor, linking major functional zones without increasing the number of private vehicles. This will help Phú Quốc gradually transition towards an energy-efficient, eco-friendly public transport model. This transition is one of the key criteria in the island's roadmap towards becoming a smart city, aligned with the long-term vision pursued by An Giang province.

Beyond its transport role, the LRT is also expected to significantly enhance the tourism experience. With direct connections from the airport to resort complexes, entertainment zones, event plazas and the conference centre, the line could become an ideal mode of travel for international visitors, who place a premium on fast, reliable and seamless mobility. — VNS