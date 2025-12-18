Petrol prices continue to fall in December

HÀ NỘI — Domestic petrol and oil prices continued to decrease on December 18 afternoon following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Under the latest adjustment, E5 RON92 biofuel is capped at VNĐ19,239 (US$0.73) per litre, a decline of VNĐ376, while RON95-III petrol may be sold for no more than VNĐ19,620 per litre, down VNĐ462.

Meanwhile, the 0.05S diesel is priced at VNĐ17,476 per litre at the highest (down VNĐ678), kerosene at VNĐ17,937 per litre (down VNĐ704 ), and mazut 180CST 3.5S at VNĐ13,160 per kilogramme (down VNĐ233).

With this latest adjustment, domestic fuel prices have undergone 51 revisions since the beginning of the year. RON95 petrol has seen 27 increases and 24 decreases; diesel has recorded 24 rises, 26 drops, and one instance of no change.

The the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund was not used for any of the fuel categories. — VNA/VNS