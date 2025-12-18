Gen AI reshapes retail loss prevention as Việt Nam market accelerates digital shift

HÀ NỘI — As retailers across Asia-Pacific grapple with mounting losses, tighter labour markets and more demanding shoppers, a growing majority are betting on generative AI (Gen AI) and automation to steady their operations, with Việt Nam emerging as a key proving ground for smarter retail models.

More than eight in ten retailers in the region now see Gen AI and automation as critical tools to curb shrinkage and improve inventory accuracy, according to Zebra Technologies’ latest Global Shopper Study, released on Thursday.

The study finds that retailers across Asia-Pacific are increasingly turning to advanced technologies to address persistent operational pressures, as shopper satisfaction continues to decline and inventory management remains a major challenge. Việt Nam’s fast-growing retail market is among those at the forefront of testing intelligent, technology-led solutions.

Zebra’s 18th Annual Global Shopper Study shows that 87 per cent of retail decision-makers worldwide believe Gen AI is already having a significant impact on loss prevention. The findings reflect a broader shift towards automation and data-driven tools to tackle shrinkage, labour shortages and rising customer expectations.

“Businesses that thrive in the future of retail will be agile leaders that connect the physical and digital through intelligent workflows,” said Christanto Suryadarma, sales vice president for Southeast Asia, South Korea and Channel APJeC at Zebra Technologies.

“By tapping AI and automation, retailers can deliver faster, more seamless and personalised experiences that today’s shoppers increasingly expect.”

The study shows shopper satisfaction has fallen for a second consecutive year, underscoring mounting pressure on retailers. Globally, in-store satisfaction slipped to 79 per cent, while online satisfaction dropped to 73 per cent. In Asia-Pacific, the figures were lower still, at 75 per cent for physical stores and 69 per cent online, extending a decline from the post-pandemic peak recorded in 2023.

Consumer priorities are also shifting. As inflationary pressures persist, discounts and promotions remain a top concern for nearly eight in ten shoppers, both globally and across Asia-Pacific. At the same time, frustration is growing over operational shortcomings, particularly out-of-stock products, locked merchandise and limited access to self-checkout options.

These pressures are increasingly evident in Việt Nam, where a rapidly expanding consumer class, accelerating urbanisation and the spread of modern retail formats are reshaping shopping habits. Việt Nam’s retail market is projected to reach about US$163 billion by 2025 and exceed $209 billion by 2030, driven by rising incomes and stronger demand for convenience, speed and value.

The country’s Retail Development Strategy to 2030 reinforces this trajectory, with a strong emphasis on digitalisation, omnichannel commerce and more sustainable supply chains. In response, retailers are ramping up investment in demand forecasting, inventory visibility, automated logistics and digital payment systems to remain competitive.

One of the study’s key findings is a widening gap between frontline staff expectations and the tools available to them. According to Zebra’s research, 88 per cent of retail associates worldwide reported difficulties accessing timely information or support, up from 82 per cent last year. In the Asia-Pacific region, the figure reached 85 per cent, highlighting the need for better-connected store operations.

Technology is proving vital not only for efficiency but also for workforce satisfaction. More than eight in ten associates surveyed said effective tools make their jobs less stressful and more enjoyable, while 90 per cent globally believe the right technology helps them complete tasks faster.

Inventory management remains a persistent pain point. Despite modest year-on-year improvement, nearly half of shoppers said they still leave stores without all the items they intended to buy, mainly due to out-of-stocks or difficulty finding products. In response, 84 per cent of global retail decision-makers, and 85 per cent in Asia-Pacific, identified real-time inventory synchronisation as a top organisational priority.

To close these gaps, retailers plan to deploy more advanced technologies over the next five years, including computer vision, RFID and generative AI, which are increasingly seen as essential to improving inventory accuracy and reducing shrinkage.

Stronger inventory workflows are also delivering measurable financial gains. A separate Zebra study conducted with Oxford Economics found that retailers achieved up to a 1.8 percentage point increase in revenue growth and profitability by improving inventory management processes. In the Global Shopper Study, inventory optimisation ranked among the leading drivers of both online and in-store profitability.

For Việt Nam’s retailers, the findings highlight both opportunity and urgency. As e-commerce expands and consumer expectations continue to rise, the ability to maintain accurate inventory, empower frontline staff and deliver frictionless shopping experiences will be decisive in building trust and loyalty.

“Vietnamese shoppers are increasingly demanding convenience, speed and personalisation, not just competitive prices,” said Trần Thị Bảo Trân, Việt Nam country manager at Zebra Technologies.

“Retailers that invest in modern store operations and intelligent workflows will be better positioned to strengthen customer relationships and remain competitive as the market evolves.”

The Global Shopper Study was conducted online by MAVRIX in May and June 2025, surveying more than 4,200 shoppers, retail associates and decision-makers across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The report offers insights into how technology adoption and operational strategies are reshaping the future of retail worldwide. — VNS