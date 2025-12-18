SABECO amplifies sustainable development values through the '150 Years of Living Legacy' campaign

HÀ NỘI — SABECO has officially concluded its '150 Years of Living Legacy' campaign, marking a significant milestone in the company’s long-term commitment to community engagement and sustainable development, in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Việt Nam’s beer industry.

At the campaign’s closing ceremony, co-organised with Đại Đoàn Kết (Great Unity) newspaper under the guidance and partnership of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, SABECO announced the Top 15 Outstanding Individuals honoured under the Inspiring Figures Award.

The initiative celebrates individuals who are creating meaningful social impact through innovative models, grassroots initiatives, and sustained local efforts. This recognition reflects SABECO’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, which places people at the heart of long-term value creation.

Individuals honoured at the event share a common ability to mobilise social resources, sustain impactful initiatives and generate positive ripple effects within their communities.

Their contributions span diverse fields, from culture and the arts to heritage preservation, balanced lifestyles and social welfare, demonstrating the campaign’s multidimensional approach to sustainable development.

In Hà Tĩnh Province, head of the Hà Tĩnh Youth Ví and Giặm Folk Singing Club Trần Văn Sang was recognised for his longstanding dedication to preserving and revitalising Ví and Giặm folk songs among younger people.

Through the more than 50 training camps, 250 experiential performances and free community classes he initiated, this local heritage has been seamlessly integrated into contemporary life in ways that resonate with today’s youth.

In Huế, former director of the Huế Royal Traditional Arts Theatre Phan Thị Bạch Hạc was honoured as a leading figure in researching, restoring and passing down royal court dance traditions.

The restoration projects she has led not only safeguard cultural heritage, but also serve as a foundation for developing sustainable cultural and tourism products in the region. In 2023, she was recognised as an Outstanding Asian Artisan, acknowledging her contributions at a regional level.

People’s Artist Tẩn Văn Siểu of the Red Dao ethnic group in Sa Pa, Lào Cai Province in Việt Nam’s northwest region, has dedicated more than half a century to preserving and teaching over 300 traditional Pao Dung folk songs. With more than 1,200 students trained, his efforts have contributed to safeguarding intangible cultural heritage while supporting community identity linked to cultural tourism development.

In the field of balanced living and community health, Hà Kim Cuong, director of Cao Bằng Province's CBH Trading and Communications Co., Ltd., was recognised for his outstanding contributions to social welfare.

By connecting individuals, organisations and social resources, he has mobilised tens of billions of Vietnamese đồng for housing, schools, rural bridges and disaster relief programmes, significantly improving living conditions in underserved communities.

Aligning corporate heritage with ESG strategy

According to the organisers, honouring the Top 15 Outstanding Individuals is an integral part of the '150 Years of Living Legacy' campaign’s broader mission. Through real-life stories, the initiative underscores the essential role individuals play in building sustainable community values, from knowledge and culture to social development.

A SABECO representative said that beyond commemorating a historic milestone, the campaign reflects the company’s commitment to linking its 150-year heritage with social responsibility as a foundation for long-term sustainable growth.

By supporting local 'fire keepers', SABECO adopts a practical, impact-driven approach to ESG, delivering tangible and measurable benefits to communities nationwide. — VNS