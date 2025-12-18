HÀ NỘI — Despite ongoing global economic uncertainties, rising trade protectionism, and strong supply chain restructuring, Việt Nam continues to maintain its position as a strategic destination for foreign investment flows, according to Russia's news agency Sputnik.

Sputnik reported on December 15 that Việt Nam continues to be viewed as a reliable destination for investors, supported by a stable macroeconomic environment, relatively consistent investment policies, and increasingly improved production capacity.

However, the newswire noted that rising regional competition requires Việt Nam to gradually shift from pursuing large-scale investment to attracting high-quality capital centred on core technologies, innovation, value chain connectivity, and higher rates of locally made components. — VNS