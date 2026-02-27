‘The Scent of Phở’ blends tradition and modernity in its journey abroad

HÀ NỘI — Stirring a rich broth of tradition and tension, a Vietnamese film inspired by the country’s beloved national dish phở is set for wide international release, using the noodle soup as a metaphor to explore intergenerational conflict.

The movie, Mùi Phở (The Scent of Phở), marks the directorial debut of producer Minh Beta. Released nationwide on January 17, it continues to attract audiences thanks to its focus on family dynamics, a theme that resonates deeply with many households today.

The film has been acquired by 3388 Films, a North America-based production and distribution company, for release in North America and several other markets. Mùi Phở is scheduled to premiere in North America in mid-March. In addition, 3388 Films will distribute the film in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, while Lotte Entertainment of South Korea will oversee distribution across all remaining international territories.

The story begins with eager diners queuing from dawn to savour the famous beef phở at Mr Mùi’s shop. Proud of his family’s long-standing culinary legacy and secret recipe, Mr Mùi, played by veteran artist Xuân Hinh, nevertheless worries about the future as he has yet to find a successor.

His only son insists on becoming a painter, while Mr Mùi refuses to pass on the craft to his son-in-law, the child of his rival Mr Dần, played by Quốc Tuấn, owner of the phở shop across the street. When Mr Dần suffers a fatal stroke, Mr Mùi’s anxiety deepens as he fears his cherished tradition may end abruptly.

Determined to preserve the legacy, he sets his sights on training his grandson, little Sá Sùng, played by Bảo Nam. Yet his daughter-in-law, Trinh, played by Thu Trang, strongly opposes the idea, unwilling to see her child endure the hardships of the trade.

In his quest to convince his family, Mr Mùi resorts to a series of schemes that turn the household upside down. What follows is a cascade of humorous and poignant situations as father-in-law and daughter-in-law engage in a battle of wits, each attempting to outmanoeuvre the other.

Beyond its heartfelt family narrative, Mùi Phở also leaves a mark through its music, steeped in traditional folk culture. Audiences are treated to distinctive performances of hát chầu văn, or ceremonial singing, and hát xẩm, often described as busker’s singing, by Xuân Hinh, enriching the film with Northern folk colour.

Notably, the soundtrack features international producer Christian Dinh Gulino, who has collaborated with global stars such as Sam Smith and Jessie J. For this project, he produced Rap Phở, blending Xuân Hinh’s traditional xẩm style with contemporary rap to create a striking fusion of heritage and modernity.

On the domestic front, however, Mùi Phở has recorded modest box-office earnings compared with four other Vietnamese films released during the Lunar New Year holiday in 2026. According to Box Office Vietnam, as of the evening of February 24, the film had grossed nearly VNĐ33 billion, or around US$1.3 million.

Yet the announcement of wide international distribution demonstrates that the film is attracting notable global interest. Its overseas release not only extends the reach of Vietnamese cinema but also provides an opportunity to showcase phở — the nation’s beloved dish — and the country’s cultural identity to audiences worldwide. — VNS