Hà Nội prepares new tourism products

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's tourism sector is stepping up preparations for new tourism products following strong growth in visitor arrivals and revenue in February, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

The capital welcomed an estimated 3.18 million visitors in February, up 28.5 per cent year-on-year. Of the total, international arrivals rose 16.2 per cent while domestic tourists increased 32.3 per cent. Tourism revenue was estimated at VNĐ12.39 trillion (US$473.42 million), while the average hotel occupancy rate reached 63.6 per cent, up 1.3 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Building on this momentum, the sector has identified March as a key month to refine development orientations. The department will finalise a report reviewing 10 years of implementing Resolution 06-NQ/TU on tourism development and submit to the municipal People’s Committee a tourism development plan for 2026–2030.

Attention will also be given to restructuring management and conservation models for the Hương Sơn special national relic and landscape site complex (Hương Pagoda). Plans are underway for the 2026 tourism festival and for rural tourism development associated with new-style countryside building in a modern and digital direction.

A highlight is the continued preparation of dossiers seeking national tourism site recognition for three areas, namely Ba Vì National Park tourism area, Hương Sơn landscape complex, and the Hoàn Kiếm Lake and Old Quarter vicinity.

The city will pilot agricultural tourism experiences in craft villages such as Bát Tràng pottery village, while developing a night tourism product at the Sóc Temple special national relic site.

Promotion and communication strategies for the 2026 – 2030 period are also being drafted in line with Việt Nam's long-term national branding strategy.

February saw vibrant promotional activities, including the Get on Hà Nội 2026 programme and the Happy Tết 2026 event at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel which attracted tens of thousands of visitors.

With positive growth from the start of the year and clearer product orientations, Hà Nội's tourism industry is aiming to improve growth quality and move towards more sustainable development, contributing further to the capital’s economy. — VNA/VNS