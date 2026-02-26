Politics & Law
Life & Style

Lacquer art goes on display in downtown Hà Nội

February 26, 2026 - 08:24
A sơn mài (lacquer) painting exhibition in the capital city gathers artists from different generations, becoming a link between the ancient tradition and the vitality of contemporary creation.
Lacquer paintings by nine artists are displayed at the Evolution of Heritage exhibition in Hà Nội. Photo znews.vn

HÀ NỘI — A sơn mài (lacquer) painting exhibition in Hà Nội gathers artists from different generations, becoming a link between the ancient tradition and the vitality of contemporary creation.

Entitled Evolution of Heritage, the exhibition situates Việt Nam’s signature medium within a continuous current of movement where memory, technique and creative spirit across generations coexist, intersect and redefine one another.

Rather than recounting history through illustrative imagery, the exhibition delves into the enduring spirit embedded within the passage of time, where collective memory and cultural values persist beneath the surface of form and colour.

The works explore what lacquer art has accumulated over decades: depth of material, technical discipline and a refined artistic ethos shaped across generations.

Contemporary experimentation in technique and material use reflects a heritage that is not static, but dynamic — sustained through successive generations while remaining rooted in the cultural identity that defines its value.

Nguyễn Hải Nam has been long associated with lacquer art, while also working across other media. Nam said the exhibition demonstrates the diversity of the traditional material.

"No one in the exhibition represents a standard definition; each contributes an individual voice to a collective dialogue," the artist noted.

"By placing works from different generations side by side, the exhibition creates a continuous flow in which inheritance and innovation are not opposites, but parallel forces."

According to the organisers, presenting artists who work in the same medium not only broadens the public’s perspective, but also allows them to reassess their own practices in relation to others.

Each work is defined by its unique and its unmistakable personal imprint, helping lacquer art move beyond a linear understanding of tradition and revealing a broader range of expressive possibilities.

If the exhibition sketches a panorama of contemporary lacquer artwork, the individual practices within it open onto more intimate narratives.

As the only female artist at the exhibition, Trương Thúy Anh does not position herself as distinct on the basis of gender — rather, she regards singularity as an intrinsic demand of artistic practice.

With a background in architecture and largely self-taught in fine arts, Thúy Anh approaches her lacquer work not as a fixed traditional formula, but as a medium that resists complete control and which contains elements of unpredictability.

In the works presented, she turns to the image of women as a tribute to the quiet virtues of mothers and grandmothers within family life, rather than invoking religious iconography or grand narratives.

The Evolution of Heritage exhibition runs until March 28 at Tràng Tiền Plaza. — VNS

Life & Style

Bắc Ninh to host heritage festival with diverse cultural activities

A key highlight will be a ceremony to receive a UNESCO certificate recognising Đông Hồ folk painting as an item on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, along with the announcement of the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex as a World Cultural Heritage site. The festival opening is scheduled for 8:00 on March 28 at February 3 Square.
Life & Style

Geological heritage powers community livelihoods

Rock climbing may have sparked the transformation, but demand for accommodation, cuisine, experiences and cultural exchange has since fostered a mutually reinforcing community-based tourism ecosystem, opening a sustainable pathway out of poverty for ethnic minorities and offering a replicable model for other mountainous regions.
Life & Style

Tết tourism season sees strong nationwide growth

The holiday from February 14–22 saw tourism activities flourish not only in major cities but also across many localities nationwide. Average room occupancy at accommodation facilities reached up to 60 per cent, with several destinations posting notably high rates, including Phú Quốc at around 95 per cent, Sa Pa at 90–95 per cent, and Đà Lạt and Phan Thiết at 80–90 per cent.
Life & Style

Hà Nội hosts concert to welcome Lunar New Year

The concert served as a New Year greeting, conveying hopes and aspirations for a year of new achievements, with musical works praising the peaceful beauty of Vietnam, honouring the glorious Party and great President Hồ Chí Minh, and celebrating the vibrant spirit of spring across the country.

