Lim Festival 2026 to honour cultural quan họ singing

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh is ready to welcome visitors to the province's largest Lim Festival 2026 this weekend which will also receive a National Intangible Cultural Heritage title.

The local authority announced their plan at a press conference on February 24.

The Lim Festival is a famous annual event of quan họ (love duet) folk singing in Bắc Ninh. Folk songs are performed by male and female artisans, artists, singers, and people from quan họ villages, as well as visitors from all over.

They sing at home, in village communal houses, on boats, on stages, on Lim Hill and in the yards of temples and pagodas.

This year's festival will take place over two days, from February 28 to March 1 (12th and 13th days of the first lunar month) and be held in seven villages – Lũng Giang, Lũng Sơn, Duệ Đông, Đình Cả, Duệ Nam, Duệ Khánh and Lộ Bao – of Tiên Du Commune. The centre of the festival will be the Hồng Vân (Lim) mountain area and the Vân Tương Lake.

Dương Minh Ngọc, vice chairman of the Tiên Du Commune People's Commitee and deputy head of the organising board said there were two different parts to this year's event.

The ceremonial part will be held solemnly according to traditional rituals. The incense offering ceremony will take place at the Hồng Ân Pagoda, followed by a memorial service at the mausoleum of General Nguyễn Đình Diễn.

Meanwhile the procession of the royal decree and traditional sacrificial ceremonies will be organised at the communal houses, temples and pagodas.

The festive includes quan họ singing sessions in 12 places including central stage, artisans' houses and boats on Vân Tương Lake.

Other activities include traditional folk games and sports such as human chess, card games, swinging, wrestling, blindfolded goat catching, poetry readings, calligraphy, culinary events and art programmes.

During the event, the ceremony to receive the National Intangible Cultural Heritage title for the traditional Lim Festival will take place at the central stage of Lim Mountain on February 28. A firework display will be held in the evening to celebrate the honour.

"The Lim Festival is organised to credit and spread the cultural traditions of the Kinh Bắc region and its people, especially the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage of Bắc Ninh quan họ folk songs," said Ngọc.

"This is also an opportunity to promote the image of Tiên Du homeland and its people, creating a vibrant atmosphere of emulation among all strata of the people, contributing to the successful achievement of the local socio-economic development goals."

He added visitors will have opportunities to show their respect and gratitude to cultural and historical figures and national heroes in the cause of defending the country. They could also enjoy the distinctive cultural features of Bắc Ninh people through renowned quan họ, cultural and artistic activities, and traditional folk games.

Building on the success of previous editions, the 2026 Lim Festival will continue its mission of preserving and promoting traditional heritage values in contemporary life.

According to Ngọc, the event will be organised in a manner that ensures solemnity, safety, cost-effectiveness, civility and a strong cultural identity. — VNS