Home Life & Style

Lim Festival 2026 to honour cultural quan họ singing

February 26, 2026 - 07:02
During the event, the ceremony to receive the National Intangible Cultural Heritage title for the traditional Lim Festival will take place at the central stage of Lim Mountain on February 28.
Lim Festival 2026 will feature quan họ singers and performances on February 28 to March 1 in Bắc Ninh Province. Photo baovanhoa.vn

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh is ready to welcome visitors to the province's largest Lim Festival 2026 this weekend which will also receive a National Intangible Cultural Heritage title.

The local authority announced their plan at a press conference on February 24.

The Lim Festival is a famous annual event of quan họ (love duet) folk singing in Bắc Ninh. Folk songs are performed by male and female artisans, artists, singers, and people from quan họ villages, as well as visitors from all over.

They sing at home, in village communal houses, on boats, on stages, on Lim Hill and in the yards of temples and pagodas.

This year's festival will take place over two days, from February 28 to March 1 (12th and 13th days of the first lunar month) and be held in seven villages – Lũng Giang, Lũng Sơn, Duệ Đông, Đình Cả, Duệ Nam, Duệ Khánh and Lộ Bao – of Tiên Du Commune. The centre of the festival will be the Hồng Vân (Lim) mountain area and the Vân Tương Lake.

Dương Minh Ngọc, vice chairman of the Tiên Du Commune People's Commitee and deputy head of the organising board said there were two different parts to this year's event.

The ceremonial part will be held solemnly according to traditional rituals. The incense offering ceremony will take place at the Hồng Ân Pagoda, followed by a memorial service at the mausoleum of General Nguyễn Đình Diễn.

Meanwhile the procession of the royal decree and traditional sacrificial ceremonies will be organised at the communal houses, temples and pagodas.

The organising board introduces the festival programme. — Photo courtesy of organisers

The festive includes quan họ singing sessions in 12 places including central stage, artisans' houses and boats on Vân Tương Lake.

Other activities include traditional folk games and sports such as human chess, card games, swinging, wrestling, blindfolded goat catching, poetry readings, calligraphy, culinary events and art programmes.

During the event, the ceremony to receive the National Intangible Cultural Heritage title for the traditional Lim Festival will take place at the central stage of Lim Mountain on February 28. A firework display will be held in the evening to celebrate the honour.

"The Lim Festival is organised to credit and spread the cultural traditions of the Kinh Bắc region and its people, especially the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage of Bắc Ninh quan họ folk songs," said Ngọc.

"This is also an opportunity to promote the image of Tiên Du homeland and its people, creating a vibrant atmosphere of emulation among all strata of the people, contributing to the successful achievement of the local socio-economic development goals."

He added visitors will have opportunities to show their respect and gratitude to cultural and historical figures and national heroes in the cause of defending the country. They could also enjoy the distinctive cultural features of Bắc Ninh people through renowned quan họ, cultural and artistic activities, and traditional folk games.

Lim Hill will be the central stage of the festival.

Building on the success of previous editions, the 2026 Lim Festival will continue its mission of preserving and promoting traditional heritage values in contemporary life.

According to Ngọc, the event will be organised in a manner that ensures solemnity, safety, cost-effectiveness, civility and a strong cultural identity. — VNS

Life & Style

Bắc Ninh to host heritage festival with diverse cultural activities

A key highlight will be a ceremony to receive a UNESCO certificate recognising Đông Hồ folk painting as an item on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, along with the announcement of the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex as a World Cultural Heritage site. The festival opening is scheduled for 8:00 on March 28 at February 3 Square.
Life & Style

Geological heritage powers community livelihoods

Rock climbing may have sparked the transformation, but demand for accommodation, cuisine, experiences and cultural exchange has since fostered a mutually reinforcing community-based tourism ecosystem, opening a sustainable pathway out of poverty for ethnic minorities and offering a replicable model for other mountainous regions.
Life & Style

Tết tourism season sees strong nationwide growth

The holiday from February 14–22 saw tourism activities flourish not only in major cities but also across many localities nationwide. Average room occupancy at accommodation facilities reached up to 60 per cent, with several destinations posting notably high rates, including Phú Quốc at around 95 per cent, Sa Pa at 90–95 per cent, and Đà Lạt and Phan Thiết at 80–90 per cent.
Life & Style

Hà Nội hosts concert to welcome Lunar New Year

The concert served as a New Year greeting, conveying hopes and aspirations for a year of new achievements, with musical works praising the peaceful beauty of Vietnam, honouring the glorious Party and great President Hồ Chí Minh, and celebrating the vibrant spirit of spring across the country.

