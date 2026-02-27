National Poetry Day features poems, music and outdoor performances

HÀ NỘI — National Poetry Day 2026, a festival of poetry and music, will be held in the coastal city of Hạ Long in Quảng Ninh Province on March 3.

As featured in its theme of Trước Biển Lớn (In front of the Great Sea), the 24th edition will see an incredible variety of poetry about the sea, with the gala night taking place at the provincial Planning, Fair and Exhibition Centre, according to Nguyễn Quang Thiều, chairman of the Việt Nam Writers Association (VWA).

Audiences will gain the opportunity to enjoy poems featuring sea-related themes by renowned poets from different generations, including those celebrated for their beautiful maritime works, such as Nguyễn Khoa Điềm, Hữu Thỉnh, Trần Nhuận Minh, Trần Đăng Khoa, Thuận Hữu, Nguyễn Thị Hồng Ngát, Nguyễn Việt Chiến, Đặng Huy Giang and Phạm Đương.

Young poets who have been making a strong impression on the national literary scene, such as Trang Thanh, Lữ Mai and Nguyễn Thị Kim Nhung, will also present their works. The show will open with President Hồ Chí Minh’s poem Nguyên Tiêu, setting the tone for the performances that follow.

A new feature of this year’s event is that the authors will share the stories and inspirations behind the creation of their poems and personally recite the original versions. The programme will also include performances of songs adapted from these poems, presented by renowned singers.

According to the organisers, outstanding artistic performances including beautiful songs about the sea, the land and people of Quảng Ninh will be performed by local artists.

This year’s event will also once again welcome renowned poet Bruce Weigl, one of two American veterans awarded the Friendship Medal in 2024 by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm. The honour recognises meaningful contributions to promoting Vietnamese literature internationally and bridging friendship between Việt Nam and the United States.

Another highlight during the event will bring poetry out of the main hall. Groups of poets will visit miners, students and workers as well as solders in their localities, where they will interact, talk about poetry and read poems to audiences.

A talk titled Phẩm Giá Của Thơ Ca (The Dignity of Poetry) chaired by poet Nguyễn Bình Phương, vice chairman of the VWA, will also take place on March 3 at the Grand Hạ Long Hotel.

In this important academic forum, speakers will discuss the influence of social media and artificial intelligence on poetry, as well as what poets and writers should do to maintain their integrity and protect authenticity.

During the event, organisers will also showcase 50 poems about the sea in an open space. These will include works by ancient, medieval and modern authors.

For the occasion, the VWA's Publishing House will also publish a poetry collection titled In front of the Great Sea, named after the theme of Poetry Day 2026. VNS