Home Life & Style

Vietnamese tourists keen on AI for smarter travel experiences

February 26, 2026 - 12:19
Việt Nam's rapid digital transformation and expanding technology ecosystem have accelerated the integration of AI into daily life, from work and education to shopping and entertainment.
Vietnamese travellers are leading the region in readiness to use artificial intelligence (AI) for travel planning. Photo bvhttdl.gov.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese travellers are leading the region in readiness to use artificial intelligence (AI) for travel planning, with 81 per cent saying they intend to rely on the technology for their next trip, according to the Agoda 2026 Travel Outlook Report.

The figure is the highest in Asia and significantly above the regional average of 63 per cent.

Vũ Ngọc Lâm, Country Director for Vietnam at Agoda, noted that Vietnamese users are increasingly turning to AI tools to optimise their itineraries. The most common applications include recommendations for local attractions and activities, restaurant and dining suggestions, personalised travel itinerary creation (30 per cent), and real-time language translation (30 per cent).

The data reflect a clear shift towards intelligent travel, where flexibility and personalisation are prioritised.

The report found that 86 per cent of respondents either trust or feel neutral about AI-generated information. Of these, 59 per cent expressed a neutral stance while 28 per cent said they actively trust AI. This openness suggests significant potential for broader adoption as AI-integrated travel solutions become more familiar and accessible.

Việt Nam's rapid digital transformation and expanding technology ecosystem have accelerated the integration of AI into daily life, from work and education to shopping and entertainment. Tourism is no exception as travellers increasingly embrace digital tools to enhance convenience and efficiency.

Lâm said it is impressive to see how open Vietnamese travellers are to applying technology to their travel journeys. This strong interest in AI reflects a broader mindset of curiosity, efficiency, and personalisation. —  VNA/VNS

Life & Style

Flying horses of Lê Trí Dũng

For 45 years, Lê Trí Dũng has painted horses that surge with pride and spirit. Even at 80, his undiminished creative force reflects the will of a former tank soldier - bold, resilient and free.
Life & Style

IHG Hotels & Resorts unveils new premium brand

Hospitality sector giant InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) on Monday announced the launch of its new premium collection brand, Noted Collection, with initial discussions already underway with multiple owners, including several with portfolios of hotels, for potential addition into IHG’s system.
Life & Style

Bắc Ninh to host heritage festival with diverse cultural activities

A key highlight will be a ceremony to receive a UNESCO certificate recognising Đông Hồ folk painting as an item on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, along with the announcement of the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex as a World Cultural Heritage site. The festival opening is scheduled for 8:00 on March 28 at February 3 Square.

