Journey of resilience and philanthropy by ‘Ba salt’ in Đồng Tháp

ĐỒNG THÁP — Huỳnh Văn Bé, 77, of Thanh Bình Commune in Đồng Tháp Province, a successful condiment entrepreneur, has contributed more than VNĐ40 billion (US$1.5 million) to charitable activities over the last two decades.

The man known as “Ba salt” used to work as an agriculturist to support his family.

In 1996 he was raising quails when he suffered heavy losses and had to sell his land and house to repay the debts.

His family fell into poverty.

But, refusing to throw in the towel, in 2000 he learned chilli salt production from an acquaintance in Tây Ninh Province. Then, with an investment of just VNĐ500,000, he began producing chilli salt manually.

He focused on quality and constantly improved the recipe, and his product gradually gained popularity.

In 2006 he established a facility for processing different types of salt condiments, and, after years of growth, it developed into the Ngọc Yến Agricultural Food Production Co., Ltd. He also invested in machinery and designed production equipment himself to reduce costs and improve quality.

In 2025 the company produced more than 2,000 tonnes of products, supplying the domestic market and exporting to countries including the US, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

The company reported revenues of nearly VNĐ100 billion last year.

Meanwhile, Bé has been actively engaging in charitable work since 2007.

In the beginning he provided rice and essential foods to poor households.

As his business expanded, he increased support through cash donations, scholarships, health insurance, housing assistance, and free transportation for patients.

From 2007 to now, his total charitable contributions have exceeded VNĐ40 billion. Between 2021 and 2025 alone, he donated about VNĐ22 billion.

In 2025 he donated more than VNĐ6 billion to support over 1,900 disadvantaged people, including people with disabilities, seniors and poor students.

Bé has personally visited schools to speak about his life, inspiring students.

For his contributions to business and society, he has received the Labour Order, third class, and several certificates of merit from the Government and local authorities.

He says, having experienced poverty, he understands the struggles of disadvantaged people and wants to help them, and hopes to continue with his charitable work as long as his health and business conditions allow. — VNS