Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

US Magazine ranked Capella Hanoi among Asia’s most architecturally stunning hotels

February 26, 2026 - 09:14
Capella Hanoi has been honoured by the prestigious magazine Travel + Leisure in its list of Asia’s most architecturally stunning hotels, becoming the only representative from Việt Nam to appear in this ranking.
Capella Hanoi has been honoured by the prestigious magazine Travel + Leisure in its list of Asia’s most architecturally stunning hotels. — Photo courtesy of Sun Group

HÀ NỘI — Capella Hanoi has been honoured by the prestigious magazine Travel + Leisure in its list of Asia’s most architecturally stunning hotels, becoming the only representative from Việt Nam to appear in this ranking.

“Architecture has long shaped the way we travel.” That is how Travel + Leisure introduces its selection of Asian hotels that are not merely places to stay, but true aesthetic landmarks: sculptural in form, storytelling through space, and deeply rooted in local identity.

In this list, alongside iconic resorts in Bhutan, Japan, and India, Capella Hanoi captivated the editors and regional readers of Travel + Leisure to secure its place as one of Southeast Asia’s standout names. According to the magazine, these are addresses “worth a detour” – especially for travelers who value aesthetics as much as destination.

The distinction that sets Capella Hanoi apart lies in its singular architectural vision, shaped by renowned architect Bill Bensley. Inspired by the golden age of opera in the 1920s, the property evokes the image of a “luxurious inn” for artists, composers, and members of the classical music elite. The interplay between Art Nouveau and Art Deco results in a composition that is both opulent and inherently theatrical.

From the outside, its palette of yellow, white, and cream recalls French nostalgia, harmonising with the refined spirit of Indochine architecture in Hà Nội. Localised details – such as angel statues dressed in áo dài (Vietnamese traditional long dress) and wearing nón lá (conical hat) atop the roof, along with romantic French-style balconies – enrich the hotel’s narrative character. Each room is named after a celebrated opera singer, composer, or designer, transforming every stay into a promenade among legendary figures of the world stage.

More than 1,000 theatrical memorabilia pieces, reliefs, and sculptures are thoughtfully arranged throughout the spaces, turning the hotel into a “living museum” where memory, art, and luxury coexist. Capella Hanoi is therefore not merely an accommodation, but a design statement in the heart of the capital.

The allure of this architectural masterpiece also lies in its diverse culinary ecosystem. Guests can savour Vietnamese cuisine at Backstage, enjoy cocktails and tapas at Diva’s Lounge, immerse themselves in the spirit of 1920s New York at The Hudson Rooms, or explore refined teppanyaki at Hibana by Koki – a restaurant awarded one Michelin star for two consecutive years and home to one of Việt Nam’s most extensive sake collections.

This latest recognition from Travel + Leisure adds to Capella Hanoi’s growing list of international accolades. The hotel is among the few in Việt Nam to achieve the five-star standard from Forbes Travel Guide – often described as the “Oscar of the hospitality industry” – while also earning one Michelin Key in 2025 under the global classification system for outstanding accommodations. In 2025, Capella Hanoi also achieved a double distinction from Condé Nast Traveller, ranking among Việt Nam's leading hotels and being voted the best hotel for a trip to Hà Nội.

In the same year, Travel + Leisure once again named Capella Hanoi in its “Top 15 Best City Hotels in Asia,” where it stood as the only Vietnamese representative on the list.

Continuous recognition from respected global rankings not only reinforces Capella Hanoi’s position on the luxury hospitality map, but also reflects the distinctive vision of Sun Group in creating new icons for Việt Nam's tourism landscape. With its bespoke design, world-class service standards, and unwavering creative spirit, Capella Hanoi remains an architectural hallmark – and an unmissable address when visiting Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Flying horses of Lê Trí Dũng

For 45 years, Lê Trí Dũng has painted horses that surge with pride and spirit. Even at 80, his undiminished creative force reflects the will of a former tank soldier - bold, resilient and free.
Life & Style

IHG Hotels & Resorts unveils new premium brand

Hospitality sector giant InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) on Monday announced the launch of its new premium collection brand, Noted Collection, with initial discussions already underway with multiple owners, including several with portfolios of hotels, for potential addition into IHG’s system.
Life & Style

Bắc Ninh to host heritage festival with diverse cultural activities

A key highlight will be a ceremony to receive a UNESCO certificate recognising Đông Hồ folk painting as an item on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, along with the announcement of the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex as a World Cultural Heritage site. The festival opening is scheduled for 8:00 on March 28 at February 3 Square.
Life & Style

Geological heritage powers community livelihoods

Rock climbing may have sparked the transformation, but demand for accommodation, cuisine, experiences and cultural exchange has since fostered a mutually reinforcing community-based tourism ecosystem, opening a sustainable pathway out of poverty for ethnic minorities and offering a replicable model for other mountainous regions.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom