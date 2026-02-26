Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Huế listed among world’s most romantic honeymoon destinations

February 26, 2026 - 11:18
Nestled along the poetic Huong (Perfume) River, Huế captivates visitors with its ancient charm, tranquil atmosphere and lyrical beauty – elements that create an ideal honeymoon setting marked by elegance and serenity.
Nestled along the poetic Hương (Perfume) River, Huế captivates visitors with its ancient charm, tranquil atmosphere and lyrical beauty. Photo thuanan.hue.gov.vn

HUẾ — Huế City in central Việt Nam has been named among the world’s top 25 honeymoon destinations in the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards by online travel platform Tripadvisor.

The title represents the highest level of excellence in travel. It is awarded to destinations that receive a high volume of outstanding reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Of the platform’s eight million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this distinction.

Nestled along the poetic Hương (Perfume) River, Huế captivates visitors with its ancient charm, tranquil atmosphere and lyrical beauty – elements that create an ideal honeymoon setting marked by elegance and serenity.

According to Tripadvisor, Huế stands out for its wealth of historical sites, many of which have been recognised as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The platform suggests visitors explore attractions across the city, including the ornate Imperial Citadel, the colourful Thanh Toàn Bridge, royal tombs, and Tử Cấm Thành (Forbidden Purple City), which was reserved for the King, Queen and royal consorts.

Other destinations on the top 25 list include Bali (Indonesia), Mauritius, the Maldives, St. Lucia, Galle (Sri Lanka), Napa (the United States), Positano (Italy), Watamu (Kenya), and Antigua. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Flying horses of Lê Trí Dũng

For 45 years, Lê Trí Dũng has painted horses that surge with pride and spirit. Even at 80, his undiminished creative force reflects the will of a former tank soldier - bold, resilient and free.
Life & Style

IHG Hotels & Resorts unveils new premium brand

Hospitality sector giant InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) on Monday announced the launch of its new premium collection brand, Noted Collection, with initial discussions already underway with multiple owners, including several with portfolios of hotels, for potential addition into IHG’s system.
Life & Style

Bắc Ninh to host heritage festival with diverse cultural activities

A key highlight will be a ceremony to receive a UNESCO certificate recognising Đông Hồ folk painting as an item on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, along with the announcement of the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex as a World Cultural Heritage site. The festival opening is scheduled for 8:00 on March 28 at February 3 Square.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom