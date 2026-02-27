Tây Ninh cải lương troupe hosts performances in northern provinces

TÂY NINH — The Vàm Cỏ Cải Lương (reformed opera) Troupe of Tây Ninh Province, one of the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta’s leading traditional art troupes, will host an art performance tour to serve audiences in Hà Nội and Ninh Bình Province from February 27 to March 8.

The programme will feature a historical play titled Đế Đô Sóng Cả (Tidal Wave in Imperial Capital), portraying Queen Mother Dương Vân Nga. It is written by People’s Artist Triệu Trung Kiên and Hoàng Song Việt and directed by People’s Artist Giang Mạnh Hà.

The play is set in the Đinh Dynasty after Nga’s husband, Emperor Đinh Tiên Hoàng, was assassinated in 979, when her son was six years old.

She later decided to cede the throne of the Đinh Dynasty to General Lê Hoàn in 980 to defend the country before the Song Dynasty invasion. Hoàn led his army to defeat the invasion in 981.

The production features Meritorious Artist Ngọc Đợi as Queen Mother Nga and Lê Hoàng Nghi as Lê Hoàn.

Both are winners of the Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) Awards, an annual cải lương competition launched by HCM City Television and Radio.

The programme will also introduce favourite vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes) songs in the southern region.

Vọng cổ songs are sung by southern farmers after working in the fields. The songs feature the feelings, dreams and hopes of people. They are often used in cải lương.

People Artist Hồ Ngọc Trinh, head of the Vàm Cỏ Troupe, said, “Đế Đô Sóng Cả is a debut production and a greeting from the troupe, promising to bring performances with southern spirit to audiences in the north.”

The troupe was previously Long An Cải Lương Troupe. It was renamed after the merger to strengthen the connection between the two provinces of Tây Ninh and Long An, where the Vàm Cỏ Đông River flows through.

The Long An Troupe achieved top prizes at national festivals in recent years.

Its latest play, Người Con Của Rừng Tràm (Son of the Melaleuca Forest), won the best play at the biennial National Cải Lương National Festival held in Cần Thơ City last November.

The play, directed by People’s Artists Triệu Trung Kiên and Hồ Ngọc Trinh, highlights the life and career of revolutionary Trương Văn Bang and the victory of Láng Le - Bàu Cò led by Bang in 1948.

The troupe also received awards for best play for Cuộc Đời Của Mẹ (The Mother’s Life) at the festival in 2018, and Bên Dòng Long Khốt (Along the Long Khốt River) in 2022. — VNS