Shopee Live and Shopee Video “reign” as the “Conversion King” during Shopee 12.12 Birthday Super Sale

HCM CITY — Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Brazil, has concluded its 12.12 Birthday Super Sale, recording strong engagement from Vietnamese users and demonstrating outstanding conversion performance driven by its shopping and entertainment ecosystem, as Shopee marks its 10th anniversary across the region.

Trần Tuấn Anh, managing director, Shopee Vietnam, shared: “Over the past decade, Shopee has been proud to serve as a connector that creates shared value for consumers, businesses, and communities across the region. Through this year’s 12.12 campaign, we aimed to deliver an increasingly seamless and entertaining shopping experience for Vietnamese users, while reaffirming our commitment to empowering local sellers with sustainable growth opportunities.”

A vibrant shopping celebration for Shopee’s 10th anniversary

Marking Shopee’s 10-year milestone across the region, the 12.12 event in Việt Nam featured a wide range of birthday incentives from Shopee, alongside attractive offers from brands and sellers, drawing strong user participation and interaction across the platform.

The campaign’s appeal was reflected in user activity, with more than 12 million visits recorded on December 12 alone. Over the two-week campaign, Vietnamese users saved more than VNĐ4 trillion while shopping on Shopee.

Beyond shopping promotions, entertainment activities on Shopee were equally dynamic throughout the 12.12 campaign. Moving beyond product showcases, Shopee introduced a diverse lineup of content formats, ranging from large-scale music events featuring top artists to spin-off video series of popular reality shows.

A highlight of the campaign was the “Birthday Music Show – Shopee Sao Live Đỉnh Chóp”, which delivered a high-energy entertainment experience featuring hit performances by some of Việt Nam’s most popular V-pop artists. The show stood out with its multi-layer hologram stage, combining music, lighting, and advanced performance technology to create a visually immersive experience.

Millions of fans joined the celebration both onsite and via livestream, enjoying live performances while simultaneously participating in in-app activities such as coin shaking, voucher hunting, and real-time purchasing. Together, these elements created a seamless offline-to-online shopping and entertainment experience, reinforcing the growing appeal of this model on Shopee.

Alongside Shopee-led programmes, more than 27,000 brands and sellers actively joined the birthday celebration by launching nearly 450,000 livestream sessions. At the same time, millions of short-form videos were continuously uploaded throughout the campaign period.

To maximise the impact of these activities, Shopee further enhanced the online shopping experience by elevating interactivity for users and optimising conversion outcomes for sellers. Key initiatives include the application of AI-powered features, expansion of its KOL/KOC network, close collaboration with brands to scale content production, and diversification of livestream and short-video formats.

As a result, activities on Shopee Live and Shopee Video attracted a total of two billion views, helping brands and sellers sell more than 50 million products via livestream and video throughout the 12.12 campaign.

Strong demand for authentic products and key shopping trends during 12.12

Growing shopping demand, coupled with increasing consumer focus on quality, continued to drive strong growth in authentic product purchases during the final mega sale of 2025. Throughout the 12.12 campaign, more than 14 million users completed their purchases of products from Shopee Mall.

Top Shopee Mall categories by growth on 12.12 were e-books, traditional wear, gift sets, winter outerwear, and motorcycles.

Among these items, authentic e-books distributed by bookstores and publishers recorded the highest growth, reaching 42 times compared to a regular day. The motorcycle category, which saw orders increase by 23 times, also entered the top rankings. This highlights a clear shift in consumer behaviour as Vietnamese users grow increasingly confident in purchasing high-value and bulky items online.

In addition, Shopee observed strong pre-Christmas shopping trends, with nearly 4 million searches containing the keyword “Christmas” during the 12.12 campaign. Popular gift choices included phone cases, handbags, clothing, footwear, and cosmetics. — VNS