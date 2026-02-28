Politics & Law
Home Economy

Ministry requests no interruption in petrol supply

February 28, 2026 - 16:19
The Ministry of Industry and Trade on Friday required key oil and gas traders, producers and distributors to implement measures to ensure domestic fuel supply amid the complex situation in the global oil market.

 

Recently, world oil prices have fluctuated upwards, potentially affecting imports and the balance of supply and demand for domestic gasoline and oil. —Photo cafef.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade on Friday required key oil and gas traders, producers and distributors to implement measures to ensure domestic fuel supply amid the complex situation in the global oil market.

Under Official Dispatch No. 495/TTTN-XD dated February 27, 2026, the ministry said that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the risk of increased geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly the possibility of conflict between the US and Iran, could directly impact global crude oil supply and transportation. Recently, world oil prices have fluctuated upwards, potentially affecting imports and the balance of supply and demand for domestic gasoline and oil.

Under the context, petrol businesses must proactively secure and provide adequate petroleum supply. There must be no interruption in the fuel supply across the distribution network, from wholesalers, distributors and agents to retail stores.

The ministry requires all major gasoline distributors to ensure their allocated minimum gasoline supply for each quarter and the entire 2026 that has been registered with the ministry.

Petroleum enterprises must proactively closely monitor the developments of the world market, develop response scenarios, and diversify supply sources, including both domestic and imported sources.

For key petroleum producers, the ministry requires them to ensure that domestic oil refineries operate safely and stably, and supply sufficient output according to the plan. The producers need to proactively plan to ensure input raw material sources, minimising the risk of production interruption. In case of technical incidents, maintenance or shortage of raw materials affecting output, they must promptly report to the department for appropriate management measures.

The ministry will coordinate with competent agencies to strengthen inspection, supervision and strictly handle violations according to legal regulations to ensure supply. — BIZHUB/VNS

 

 

 

