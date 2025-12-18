Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietnam Brand Week to promote e-commerce, Made-in-Vietnam products

December 18, 2025 - 13:59
The Vietnam Brand Week is set to take place in Hà Nội from December 18-22, aiming to promote the development of the digital economy and e-commerce, while responding to the “Vietnamese People Prioritise Using Vietnamese Goods” campaign amid accelerating digital transformation.
The upcoming Made-in-Vietnam fair in Hà Nội from December 18-22 will feature product display areas, business networking spaces, and food courts. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Brand Week is set to take place in Hà Nội from December 18-22, aiming to promote the development of the digital economy and e-commerce, while responding to the “Vietnamese People Prioritise Using Vietnamese Goods” campaign amid accelerating digital transformation.

Co-organised by the Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency and the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, the event series includes a supply-demand connectivity conference to promote the consumption of Vietnamese and local products on e-commerce and digital platforms, alongside a Made-in-Vietnam fair. The venue is the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture at 489 Hoàng Quốc Việt street.

The conference will bring together representatives from provincial and municipal departments of industry and trade, business and industry associations, e-commerce platforms, digital platforms, logistics providers, financial institutions, as well as a large number of Vietnamese manufacturing enterprises, local cooperatives and start-ups.

Its notable highlight is a discussion session focusing on practical experiences and challenges in bringing products onto digital platforms, as well as refining support programmes tailored to different groups of enterprises and localities.

Meanwhile, the fair will feature product display areas, business networking spaces, food courts, and exhibition areas showcasing outstanding products.

The event is expected to see around 300 booths and nearly 100 manufacturing enterprises, cooperatives and representatives of industry associations from more than 10 provinces and cities, including Tuyên Quang, Quảng Ninh, Ninh Bình, Bắc Ninh, Hà Nội, Thanh Hoá, Nghệ An, Lâm Đồng and Nha Trang. — VNS

Việt Nam National Brand Week Việt Nam National Pavilion

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam, Brazil enhance smart agriculture ties

Luiz Rodrigues, Special Advisor for Agriculture at the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, said fostering cooperation between the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) and Vietnamese partners is key to technology transfer in cold chain management and precision farming.
Economy

US dollar drops sharply on unofficial market

Since the beginning of December, the dollar on the unofficial market has fallen by more than VNĐ700 per dollar. Compared to its peak of VNĐ28,000 in mid-November, the rate decreased by more than VNĐ900, or 2.5 percentage points.
Economy

State Bank adopts proactive policy to stabilise forex market

As global financial fluctuations have put significant pressure on the monetary market this year, the State Bank of Việt Nam has adopted a flexible and proactive monetary policy to maintain stability. Director of the Monetary Policy Department Phạm Chí Quang spoke about developments in the foreign exchange market and measures to ensure system liquidity.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom