Vietnam Brand Week to promote e-commerce, Made-in-Vietnam products

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Brand Week is set to take place in Hà Nội from December 18-22, aiming to promote the development of the digital economy and e-commerce, while responding to the “Vietnamese People Prioritise Using Vietnamese Goods” campaign amid accelerating digital transformation.

Co-organised by the Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency and the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, the event series includes a supply-demand connectivity conference to promote the consumption of Vietnamese and local products on e-commerce and digital platforms, alongside a Made-in-Vietnam fair. The venue is the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture at 489 Hoàng Quốc Việt street.

The conference will bring together representatives from provincial and municipal departments of industry and trade, business and industry associations, e-commerce platforms, digital platforms, logistics providers, financial institutions, as well as a large number of Vietnamese manufacturing enterprises, local cooperatives and start-ups.

Its notable highlight is a discussion session focusing on practical experiences and challenges in bringing products onto digital platforms, as well as refining support programmes tailored to different groups of enterprises and localities.

Meanwhile, the fair will feature product display areas, business networking spaces, food courts, and exhibition areas showcasing outstanding products.

The event is expected to see around 300 booths and nearly 100 manufacturing enterprises, cooperatives and representatives of industry associations from more than 10 provinces and cities, including Tuyên Quang, Quảng Ninh, Ninh Bình, Bắc Ninh, Hà Nội, Thanh Hoá, Nghệ An, Lâm Đồng and Nha Trang. — VNS