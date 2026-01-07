Hyatt doubles Việt Nam footprint as Wink hotels join Unscripted portfolio

Stephen Ho, President - Greater China and Growth, Asia Pacific at Hyatt and Michael Piro, CEO of Indochina Capital and Wink pose for a photo after signing the agreement. — Photo provided by the agency

HÀ NỘI — Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Indochina Kajima said on Tuesday that Việt Nam-based hotel operator Wink will join the 'Unscripted by Hyatt' portfolio in a deal that more than doubles Hyatt’s brand footprint in the Southeast Asian country.

The agreement marks the global launch of the Unscripted by Hyatt brand and will expand Hyatt’s presence beyond major cities to new destinations including Cần Thơ, Tuy Hòa and Hải Phòng, the companies said in a joint statement.

Six operating properties – Wink Saigon Centre, Wink Danang Centre, Wink Danang Riverside, Wink Tuy Hoa Beach, Wink Can Tho Centre and Wink Hai Phong Centre – have been converted to the Unscripted by Hyatt collection, increasing Hyatt’s Việt Nam portfolio from four hotels to 10.

A seventh property, Wink Hanoi Westlake, is scheduled to open later this year, bringing the combined network to more than 2,000 rooms across key urban, coastal and emerging tourism hubs.

“This relationship with Indochina Kajima and Wink marks a milestone in our strategy to expand in the dynamic Việt Nam market,” said Stephen Ho, President for Greater China and Growth, Asia Pacific at Hyatt.

For Wink, the transition will provide access to more than 61 million World of Hyatt members and international marketing platforms with minimal operational disruption, the statement said.

Michael Piro, CEO of Indochina Capital and Wink said that Wink was built on the belief that Vietnamese travellers deserve design-forward, tech-enabled hotels that don’t compromise on personalit.

“Joining Unscripted by Hyatt allows us to grow that vision while staying true to what makes Wink different,” he added. — VNS