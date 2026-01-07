Việt Nam's effective foreign policy earns widespread international recognition: expert

SINGAPORE — Against the backdrop of deepening global geopolitical polarisation in recent years, Việt Nam's foreign policy has proven its effectiveness and earned widespread international recognition.

All major powers within the Group of Seven (G7) and members of the UN Security Council regard the nation as a highly active and valuable partner, according to Professor Vũ Minh Khương of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Singapore, the Vietnamese scholar noted that over the past five years Việt Nam has continuously upgraded its relations to comprehensive strategic partnerships with leading powers, including the US, Japan and Australia. Its growing economic strength, political stability and the proactive vision of its leadership have clearly positioned the country as an influential partner capable of contributing solutions to global challenges. Việt Nam has also performed strongly in forging comprehensive strategic partnerships, particularly with Southeast Asian countries and major powers.

Beyond economic integration, the nation has been deeply involved in UN peacekeeping operations and international humanitarian assistance, Khương noted. This shift in mindset, from “participation” to “proactive contribution”, demonstrates its role as a responsible member of the international community. The professor suggested that in the coming period, Việt Nam should focus on value creation, namely addressing pressing global challenges.

He stressed that the country has considerable potential to become a regional anchor for the digital economy in Southeast Asia and beyond, thanks to its strong pool of talent in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies. Khương recommended Việt Nam organise international forums or contribute to major reports to help shape future agendas. In addition, he highlighted the importance of deepening engagement in renewable energy and energy security, particularly green energy.

With such a broad vision, the professor said, Việt Nam would not merely contribute to peacekeeping when called upon, but could emerge as a driving force helping Southeast Asia and itself reach new heights. Defining itself as a developed industrial nation is not only about increasing GDP, but also about contributing to a more prosperous and peaceful region. He recommended that this vision be incorporated into the value framework of the upcoming 14th National Party Congress Resolution.

On culture, the professor observed strong progress, especially at the micro level, in harnessing Việt Nam's cultural “soft power” during the current term. Việt Nam's entertainment industry, he noted, makes greater use of the digital economy than its regional peers. He also emphasised that resolutions on culture demonstrate the country’s commitment to investing in cultural industries.

Over the past five years, despite budgetary pressures caused by the pandemic, social welfare policies and sustainable poverty reduction efforts have continued to be ensured. Beyond reducing poverty, access to electricity, information and infrastructure has improved markedly. These achievements reflect the commendable social responsibility of a socialist state, Khương commented.

Building on the accomplishments of the Communist Party of Việt Nam's 2020-2025 term, the expert expressed strong confidence that the country can go much further. Although last year presented significant challenges, particularly with the implementation of a two-tier local administrative model and administrative mergers, Việt Nam has clearly moved beyond the equilibrium of the old development model, a crucial step towards transformative progress.

He predicted that following the 14th National Party Congress, Hà Nội and HCM City would emerge with even greater scale and potential.

Khương also expressed his belief that the nation is capable of achieving a new miracle, one that history will record as a shining chapter of national pride for generations to come. — VNA/VNS