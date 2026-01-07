Việt Nam, India aim to advance comprehensive strategic partnership: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and India should set a clear direction to further elevate their bilateral relationship as they approach a decade of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Indian Ambassador to Việt Nam Tshering W. Sherpa has said.

In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 2026 New Year, the diplomat emphasised the need to further strengthen the traditional pillars of the India-Việt Nam relationship, anchored in strategic trust, long-standing cultural and historical ties, and growing cooperation in emerging areas.

India was among the first countries to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam in 2016, building on a long-standing friendship and close ties that predated the formal establishment of diplomatic relations in 1972.

“What has stood out most in bilateral relations is the expansion and deepening of engagements,” Ambassador Sherpa stressed.

He said he was pleased that Việt Nam is an important partner in India’s “Act East Policy” and in the Indo-Pacific region, grounded in their shared interest in promoting regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Recapping the achievements Việt Nam and India have made across various fields, from political engagement, development partnership, defence and security, trade and investment to extensive people-to-people exchanges, Ambassador Sherpa expressed his belief that the bilateral relationship will continue to be nurtured and further strengthened in the future.

According to the diplomat, innovation, critical and emerging technologies, renewable energy, and healthcare present tremendous opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

Within these priority areas, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, next-generation chip design, rare-earth processing, advanced manufacturing, space technologies, digital solutions for good governance, as well as data and cybersecurity stand out as particularly promising.

However, he noted that trade and commercial ties between India and Việt Nam have yet to reach their full potential to match the depth of their diplomatic relationship; therefore, promoting and strengthening linkages between the two countries’ business communities should be a top priority.

Besides notable progress in cooperation in digital infrastructure, fintech, electric vehicles, automotive manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, financial innovation and digital payments were also identified as promising areas of cooperation, offering sustainable benefits for both countries, he added.

He revealed that India is working with Việt Nam and other ASEAN countries to update and review the 2009 ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) to align it with contemporary developments.

The review aims to enhance trade and business resilience amid market fluctuations in an increasingly uncertain world and to ensure supply chain stability, he said, expressing hope for Việt Nam’s continued constructive support throughout the process.

Moving forward, the two countries should also further strengthen cooperation in new areas, including renewable and low-carbon energy, science and technology, and innovation, identifying these as key priority areas in the time to come.

Regarding cultural and educational cooperation, Sherpa affirmed India’s commitment to offering more scholarships to Việt Nam under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) framework.— VNA/VNS