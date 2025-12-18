VinSpeed, Siemens team up to boost high speed rail development in VN

Representatives from VinSpeed and Siemens Mobility pose for a photo after signing the agreement. — Photo courtesy of Siemens Mobility

HÀ NỘI — VinSpeed High-Speed Railway Investment and Development Joint Stock Company, a member of Vingroup, and Siemens Mobility have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership and framework agreement, marking the start of wide-ranging cooperation in the development of high-speed rail in Việt Nam.

Under the agreement, Siemens Mobility will act as a technology partner, responsible for the design, supply and integration of Velaro Novo high-speed trains, along with key railway systems such as ETCS Level 2 signalling with automatic train operation (ATO), telecommunications, and electrification.

Siemens Mobility is also exploring opportunities to provide advanced maintenance services aimed at ensuring high system availability. Both sides pledged close coordination, creating a foundation for future implementation contracts and supporting the development of a modern, international-standard rail network in Việt Nam.

Michael Peter, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Mobility, said Velaro Novo is the company’s most advanced high-speed train platform, offering up to 30 per cent lower energy consumption, 10 per cent higher passenger capacity and proven reliability, tailored to Việt Nam’s challenging terrain.

"Together, we are setting new standards for rail travel, driving innovation, and helping position Việt Nam as a leader in high-speed mobility,” he said.

Phạm Thiếu Hoa, Chief Executive Officer of VinSpeed, said the strategic cooperation with Siemens Mobility marks an important step in VinSpeed’s roadmap for developing modern transport infrastructure projects in Việt Nam.

"The combination of VinSpeed’s project execution capabilities and deep understanding of the domestic market with Siemens Mobility’s global experience and advanced technology will create a strong foundation for delivering international-standard high-speed rail lines, contributing to socio-economic development and improving quality of life for the Vietnamese people,” Hoa​​​ said.

VinSpeed, in partnership with Siemens Mobility, is developing various high-speed rail lines across Việt Nam. Specifically, two high-speed routes: the Hà Nội-Quảng Ninh (Hạ Long) line, covering 121 kilometres with four stations, and the Bến Thành-Cần Giờ line, spanning 54 kilometres with two stations.

Velaro Novo is Siemens Mobility’s most advanced high-speed train platform, designed for a top speed of 350 km/h and at least 10 per cent higher passenger capacity thanks to its wider carbody and optimised empty tube design. — VNS