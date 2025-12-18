PM urges central bank to pilot markets for gold exchange, digital assets

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed Official Dispatch No 241/CĐ-TTg dated December 17, setting out a series of urgent measures to drive economic growth.

Under the dispatch, the Government has tasked the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV), in co-ordination with the Ministry of Finance and relevant ministries and agencies, to immediately study, assess and propose the establishment of a national gold trading exchange, with a report due to the Government Standing Committee by December 20.

At the same time, the SBV is required to implement monetary policy in a proactive, flexible, timely and effective manner, closely coordinated with a reasonably expanded, well-targeted fiscal policy and other macroeconomic tools. The aim is to maintain macroeconomic stability, support growth, control inflation and safeguard the economy’s key balances.

The Prime Minister also instructed the SBV to manage monetary policy instruments, particularly exchange rates, interest rates and credit, in a flexible, balanced and effective way, in line with market developments. This is intended to ensure smooth, safe and stable operation of the money market and banking system, while facilitating production and business activities, supporting livelihoods and attracting investment.

Credit flows are to be strictly controlled and channelled towards inclusive and sustainable growth drivers, including science and technology, green and digital transformation, social housing, and post-disaster recovery.

Digital pilot

The dispatch assigns the Ministry of Finance, in coordination with relevant agencies, to pilot the development of a healthy, effective and secure digital asset market, with appropriate risk controls and protection of investors’ legitimate rights, in line with Resolution No 05/2025/NQ-CP dated September 9.

At the same time, the ministry is tasked with urgently proposing and finalising mechanisms and policies to ensure the effective operation of international financial centres in Việt Nam, while promoting the development of the green bond market, controlled sandbox mechanisms and regulatory frameworks for new financial instruments.

The Prime Minister also called for strengthened inspection, supervision and oversight of public investment disbursement by ministries, central agencies and localities, especially for national key and priority projects, expressways and inter-regional projects with significant spillover effects. Timely and practical policy measures must be proposed and implemented decisively and flexibly to ensure full disbursement of the 2025 public investment plan.

In addition, relevant agencies were instructed to urgently study the development and completion of a National Single-Window Investment Portal and report to the Prime Minister by December this year. Measures should also be taken to better utilise fiscal policy space to support macroeconomic stability and double-digit growth, particularly through bond issuance for key projects and works. — VNS