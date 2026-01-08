2026 Economic Census kicks off on January 7

HÀ NỘI — The National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance on January 7 launched the 2026 Economic Census across the country.

NSO Director General Nguyễn Thị Hương said the census comes as Viêt Nam is stepping up digital transformation, renewing its growth model and enhancing national competitiveness. Demand for high-quality data by sector, region and ownership type is becoming increasingly important, directly serving the formulation of socio-economic development policies by the Government, ministries, sectors and local authorities, she added.

The NSO noted that the economic census is one of three major national statistical censuses and plays a strategic role in improving the national economic information system. The 2026 census aims to fully, comprehensively and objectively assess the current situation of economic establishments nationwide, including enterprises, public service units, associations, religious institutions and individual business households.

Data collection from enterprises in Hà Nội and HCM City will take place from April 1 to August 31. The collection period will run from April 1 to June 30 in provinces and cities with 5,000 or more enterprises, and from April 1 to May 31 in the remaining localities. For groups and corporations, data will be collected from June 1 to July 15.

For non-public service units; associations; branches and representative offices of enterprises; and foreign non-governmental organisations licensed to operate in Vietnam, data collection will take place from April 1 to June 30.

Information from production and business units under administrative bodies and public service units will be collected from July 1 to July 31. For individual business households, cooperatives and religious establishments, the collection period will run from January 5 to March 31.

This year’s census features several new elements, notably the wider application of digital technology in information gathering, greater use of administrative databases, and the parallel use of electronic questionnaires via Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) and Webform. These efforts aim to improve the efficiency of census management and move towards a modern, transparent and internationally integrated statistical system.

A launch ceremony for the 2026 Economic Census was scheduled to be held in Hải Phòng on January 7. The office called on the business community, public service units, business households and relevant organisations to fully, accurately and promptly provide information in support of the census. — VNA/VNS