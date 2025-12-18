CJ grants scholarships to 100 outstanding students in Lâm Đồng

Outstanding scholarship recipients pose for a group photo at the CJ Group scholarship ceremony. — Photo courtesy of group.

LÂM ĐỒNG — South Korean CJ Group has awarded scholarships to 100 outstanding students in Lâm Đồng Province, reaffirming its commitment to supporting young talents from disadvantaged backgrounds and enabling them to pursue their educational aspirations.

The scholarships comprise a total of VNĐ450 million (US$17,000) in cash and more than VNĐ80 million (over $3,000) worth of educational supplies, benefiting students at various educational levels across the province.

Launched in 2013, the CJ Scholarship Programme has evolved into a long-term initiative, providing educational support to more than 1,200 students in Lâm Đồng Province. Over 13 years, the total value of the scholarships has reached nearly VNĐ5 billion, highlighting the group’s sustained investment in local education.

Beyond its diversified business activities, CJ Group considers social responsibility a core pillar of its development strategy in Việt Nam, the group said in a statement. — VNS