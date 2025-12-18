Vietjet chairwoman named in Tatler’s “Most Influential 2025’” list

As the renowned founder and leader of Vietjet, Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo is widely regarded as a symbol of modern female leadership, defined by resilience, intellectual rigor, and compassion. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — Vietjet chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo has been featured in Tatler’s Most Influential 2025 list, joining a distinguished group of leaders recognised for shaping public discourse, driving meaningful change, and creating a lasting impact across Asia.

According to Tatler, Thảo is recognised for her transformational, sustained, and cross-border impact, extending beyond business into education, innovation and human-centred social initiatives. Her influence is defined by its real-world relevance and long-term value, contributing to Việt Nam’s development as well as the broader regional and global community.

This marks the second consecutive year (2024-25) that Thảo has been named in the list. In 2019, she was the only Vietnamese entrepreneur recognised by Tatler as one of the 110 most influential philanthropists in Asia.

As the renowned founder and leader of Vietjet, Thảo is widely regarded as a symbol of modern female leadership, defined by resilience, intellectual rigour and compassion. Under her leadership, Vietjet has evolved from a new-age carrier into a dynamic global aviation brand, with an expanding Asia-Pacific network that strengthens connectivity among economies, cultures and communities.

Alongside commercial success, Thảo remains committed to advancing initiatives in education, innovation, women’s empowerment, support for vulnerable communities, and sustainable growth. For her, growth is measured not only by scale or profitability, but by the enduring value created for society.

As Southeast Asia’s first self-made female billionaire, she has received wide international recognition, including Bloomberg 50, Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Powerful Women and Business Insider’s 100 People Transforming Business in Asia. She has also been awarded France’s Legion of Honour, the country’s highest civilian distinction, in recognition of her outstanding global contributions.

Tatler Most Influential is Tatler Asia’s flagship annual platform, celebrating individuals across business, culture, innovation, and social impact who are shaping Asia’s present and future. The 2025 list features nearly 700 influential figures from seven countries and territories, representing the region’s most compelling voices in leadership and lasting impact. — VNS