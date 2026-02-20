Annual Heart Walk debuts in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG – The Da Nang homeschool community took to the streets for a powerful cause, marking the successful launch of the city’s 1st Annual Heart Walk. The event brought together dozens of children and parents to champion heart health and raise awareness for congenital heart disease (CHD).

The walk was organised by local homeschool mother, Angie VanElsacker, who envisioned the event as both an educational opportunity and a way for the community to support ‘heart warriors’ – children born with cardiac challenges. The initiative was inspired by the journey of her 5.5-year-old daughter ‘Zuza’, a member of the homeschool group and a resilient survivor of multiple heart surgeries.

“This walk was truly a student-led effort in spirit,” said Angie. “Our goal was to teach our children about the importance of the heart – the engine that keeps us all going – while also fostering empathy for those who face extra hurdles with their health. By walking together, our kids are learning that they can make a real difference in their community.”

While the heart is a symbol of life for everyone, the walk highlighted that one in 100 children globally are born with CHD. For this inaugural year, the focus was entirely on Awareness, helping the children and the wider community understand these often ‘invisible’ conditions.

The group plans to make the ‘Heart Walk’ an annual tradition. As the event grows, the vision is to move from raising awareness to raising contributions, creating a way for the Da Nang homeschool community to give back and support life-saving pediatric cardiac care for children throughout Việt Nam.

The 1st Annual Heart Walk was made possible through the collaboration and support of the Honorary Consulate of Poland in Đà Nẵng, Central Vietnam Realty (CRV), Rotary Club of Danang, and the Da Nang Homeschool Community all of whom stood alongside the families to ensure the event's success.

The Đà Nẵng Heart Walk is a grassroots, family-oriented initiative dedicated to promoting cardiovascular wellness and raising awareness for congenital heart disease. By focusing on education and community action, the walk seeks to build a healthier, more supportive future for all children in central Việt Nam. — VNS