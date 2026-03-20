PVI Insurance’s internal strength sustains A– global rating for fourth year

HÀ NỘI — PVI Insurance Corporation has strengthened its international standing by securing an A– (Excellent) financial strength rating with a stable outlook for the fourth year, reaffirmed by global rating agency AM Best, reflecting not just short-term growth but a solid financial foundation and internationally aligned risk management system.

AM Best assessed PVI Insurance’s balance sheet strength as very strong, supported by stable operating performance, a balanced business profile, and appropriate risk management practices. In 2025, the insurer became the first non-life insurance company in Việt Nam to surpass US$1 billion in total revenue, marking a significant milestone for the domestic market.

Capital adequacy, measured by the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), remains at the highest level over the medium term, providing a strong base for long-term growth. Profitability has been consistent, with a high average return on equity over multiple years, indicating sustainable earnings capacity.

PVI Insurance continues to consolidate its leading position in key industrial insurance segments such as energy, engineering, property and marine, areas that require strong financial capacity and technical expertise. Positive support from HDI V.a.G., a major German shareholder of PVI Holdings, further enhances financial strength, governance standards, and international connectivity, helping ensure stability in underwriting large and complex risks.

Alongside maintaining its international rating, the company recorded solid growth in 2025, optimising underwriting efficiency, controlling claims, and expanding reinsurance activities, key drivers supporting profit quality and financial resilience. These results provide a critical buffer, enabling PVI Insurance to sustain the A– standard over multiple years, a challenging feat for insurers in the region.

Amidst global insurance market volatility, maintaining a high international credit rating for consecutive years is widely recognised as a clear measure of financial health and governance quality. For PVI Insurance, four years of A– ratings reflect consistent efforts to strengthen risk management, improve operational efficiency, and reinforce a sustainable development strategy with an internationally recognised standing.

In 2025, the company reported a pre-tax profit of VNĐ1.066 trillion ($41 million). Internationally, it became the first Vietnamese representative to win both General Insurer of the Year and Underwriting Initiative of the Year at the InsuranceAsia News Awards for Excellence 2025.

Looking ahead to 2026, PVI Insurance plans to invest further in core capabilities, accelerate digital transformation, and expand its partnership ecosystem, targeting sustainable growth and a stronger regional and global presence. — BIZHUB/VNS