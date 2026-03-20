HCM City prioritises social housing with new fast-track mechanism

HCM CITY — HCM City authorities have introduced a new administrative framework aimed at speeding up social housing projects by placing them in a “green lane” and “priority lane” to fast-track approvals and reduce procedural bottlenecks.

The move, outlined in a recently issued official dispatch by the People’s Committee, seeks to standardise investment procedures and improve coordination between relevant agencies, while addressing longstanding delays caused by overlapping administrative requirements.

Key departments like construction, finance, planning and architecture, and natural resources and environment and local administrations are required to process applications strictly within their mandates and ensure compliance with legal timelines.

A highlight of the new policy is that all social housing projects need to be handled under a priority mechanism.

This approach is expected to shorten processing times by reducing intermediary steps and assigning experienced officials to guide investors.

In some cases, authorities may conduct preliminary reviews of dossiers upon request to minimise errors and avoid repeated revisions.

The city has also clarified two distinct procedural tracks for private and public projects.

For projects where developers already have land use rights, the process has been streamlined with a maximum mandated handling time of 132 days. Public projects on State-owned land may take up to 154 days, including an additional 30-day period for public disclosure to ensure transparency.

To enhance implementation efficiency, the Department of Construction has been assigned as the focal point for resolving difficulties arising during project execution.

Regular reviews will be conducted to further simplify administrative procedures.

The People’s Committee Office and Department of Home Affairs will ensure strict compliance with processing timelines to prevent delays.

Experts view the policy as a substantive reform that could help remove legal obstacles and boost the supply of affordable housing, now severely lacking in the market.

Investment preparation time has been found to be a critical factor in increasing the supply of social housing in both the medium and long terms. — VNS