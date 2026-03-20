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Home Economy

Retail fuel prices increase sharply, RON95 up more than VNĐ5,000 per litre

March 20, 2026 - 08:24
Việt Nam increased retail fuel prices from 11pm on Wednesday with increases by VNĐ3,520 to VNĐ9,000 per litre while the fuel price stabilization fund continues to be tapped at VNĐ3,000-4,000 per litre.
A fuel station of Petrolimex. The retail price of E5 RON92 rose to VNĐ27,170 per litre, while RON95 increased to VNĐ30,690 per litre late Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

HÀ NỘI — Retail fuel prices were raised from 11pm on Thursday at rates from VNĐ3,520 to VNĐ9,000 per litre while the fuel price stabilisation fund continues to be tapped at VNĐ3,000-4,000 per litre, following the fuel prices development in the global market.

Specifically, the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance raised the price of E5 RON92 petrol by VNĐ4,670 per litre and RON95 by VNĐ5,120 per litre, according to their latest price adjustment decision.

Following the change, the retail price of E5 RON92 rose to VNĐ27,170 per litre, while RON95 increased to VNĐ30,690 per litre.

Diesel rose by VNĐ6,400 to VNĐ33,420 per litre, kerosene climbed by VNĐ8,990 to VNĐ35,920 per litre, and mazut increased by VNĐ3,520 to VNĐ22,180 per kg.

The fuel price stabilisation fund is used to moderate the increases at VNĐ3,000 per litre for gasoline, kerosene and mazut and VNĐ4,000 per litre for diesel.

The ministries have repeatedly drawn from the stabilisation fund in an effort to curb rising domestic fuel prices for the past six consecutive adjustments, from March 11.

The latest adjustment comes after two periods in which prices were kept unchanged. Since the beginning of the year, RON95 petrol prices have been raised 10 times, reduced five times and left unchanged twice. — VNS

Petrol prices adjustment diesel kerosene

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