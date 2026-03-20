Green travel gains momentum in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Việt Nam is quickly emerging as a leading market for responsible tourism in the region, with a significant number of Vietnamese travelers prioritising sustainability when selecting travel options in 2026.

Recent findings from Agoda’s 2026 Sustainable Travel Survey highlight that over 81 per cent of Vietnamese travelers consider sustainability important when making travel decisions, with 43 per cent expecting sustainability to become even more crucial in the next three years. This surge in sustainable travel consciousness positions Việt Nam as a standout market for responsible tourism in the region.

The significance of sustainable travel is on the rise among Asian travelers, particularly those from Việt Nam. More than three in four Asian travelers now regard sustainability as a critical factor in their travel choices for 2026, compared to 68 per cent from the previous year.

Notably, Vietnamese travelers lead the region in prioritising lowering environmental impact and carbon emissions while traveling, with 29 per cent citing it as their top motivation for sustainable travel - the highest among all markets surveyed.

In Việt Nam, interest in environmental protection has increased in recent years, especially around issues such as plastic waste, marine conservation, and climate resilience in popular coastal destinations. As a result, travelers are becoming more mindful of how their travel choices, from how they travel to where they stay, can help preserve natural landscapes and biodiversity for future generations.

Beyond environmental considerations, Vietnamese travelers are also highly conscious of the social and economic impact of their trips.

“Vietnamese travelers are becoming increasingly mindful of the impact their trips can have on both the environment and local communities,” said Vũ Ngọc Lâm, country director, Agoda Vietnam.

“It’s encouraging to see more travelers seeking options that help protect destinations while supporting the people who live there.”

More than a quarter, about 28 per cent, say the most important outcome of sustainable travel is ensuring that tourism spending benefits local communities, while 45 per cent of Vietnamese travelers believe that economic growth for local businesses is the biggest impact that tourism can have on destinations when managed responsibly – together highlighting a strong desire to support destinations and people on the ground.

This mindset aligns with broader trends in Việt Nam’s tourism sector, where community-based tourism has been gaining momentum in destinations across the country.

Five villages in Việt Nam have been recognised by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) as “Best Tourism Villages in the World” including Tân Hoá village in central Quảng Trị Province, Thái Hải Village in northern Thái Nguyên Province, Trà Quế Vegetable Village in central Đà Nẵng City, Lô Chải Village in northern Tuyên Quang Province, and the Quỳnh Sơn Community Tourism Village in northern province of Lạng Sơn.

Việt Nam also ranks first in interest in accommodations with recognised sustainability certifications, with 43 per cent of Vietnamese travelers saying they want to see more of these options when planning trips.

This growing demand comes as more hospitality businesses in the country adopt internationally recognised sustainability practices. In recent years, several tourism destinations and accommodation providers have begun pursuing global sustainability certifications. — VNS